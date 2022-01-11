In this second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) conducts a train heist on the Pyke Syndicate, one of the major crime groups of Tatooine, with the help of his new Tusken Raider friends. Their successful mission ends with Fett sparing the Pykes, demanding they pay a toll for passing through Tusken territory, and then taking a ‘lizard-induced’ psychedelic trip, which one Tusken insists will ‘guide’ him. In the present time, Fett comes face to face with the Hutts once more and the power struggle of Tatooine becomes even messier.

While the majority of episode 2, "The Tribes of Tatooine", focuses on Boba Fett’s past encounter with the Pyke Syndicate and his subsequent acceptance into the tribe of Tusken Raiders he’s joined, fans of the series’ deeper lore and behind-the-scenes content might be pleasantly surprised by the appearance of two Tatooine natives, who were originally supposed to be in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope before being cut.

Planning to steal some speeder bikes in preparation for the aforementioned attack on the Pyke Syndicate, Fett finds his way to Tosche Station; his target is a local gang, known for roughing up patrons and also, fortunately, are in possession of speeders. When he arrives, he finds the gang harassing a couple; when the man stands up against the gang, the brawl that ensues ends quickly once Fett enters dramatically and puts an end to the fight (by beating the gang up, of course).

If the name Tosche Station sounds familiar, it might be because it was once a popular hangout for Jedi poster-boy Luke Skywalker, back before destiny (and some droids) interrupted his life as a moisture farmer. The original scene with the station was cut from A New Hope, but can still be seen in the extended version. In it, Luke, ill-fated pilot Biggs Darklighter, and friends Camie and Fixer spend time at the station, watching a battle between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire in the sky above. After being cut, the only mention we get is Luke’s complaints to his Uncle Owen that he was "going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters."

It’s these two friends, Camie Marstrap (Mandy Kowalski) and her boyfriend Laze "Fixer" Loneozner (Skyler Bible), that now make their official live-action appearance in "The Tribes of Tatooine" as the couple that the speeder bike gang was harassing. Though the actors are different, observant watchers will notice the characters in the credits of the episode.

While their time in Book of Boba Fett is short-lived (so far), it’s nice to see Camie and Fixer become a part of the official canon. Responsible for Luke Skywalker’s nickname ‘Wormie,’ as well as helping to encourage his dreams of flying among the stars, Camie and Fixer offer a little more insight and background on Luke’s life on Tatooine. The two can also be found in the comics, as well as Jason Fry’s novelization of The Last Jedi, where it’s suggested that Luke had a crush on Camie (he even has a vision of himself marrying her if he never became a Jedi.)

It’s not entirely clear how Camie and Fixer spent their time on Tatooine once Luke disappeared, but it is nice to see that they're still together and spending time at their childhood haunts. One can only hope that they eventually make their way off-planet, considering Tatooine doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to safety.

