The official Star Wars Twitter has released three new posters for The Book of Boba Fett after the release of the series' fifth epieosde, focusing on some familiar faces: Din Djarin, Peli Motto, and The Armorer, all characters from The Mandalorian who fans were surprised to see return to their screens.

The first poster features Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in his usual weapons-wielded pose ready for action, but this time he’s holding the sacred Mandalorian Darksaber, which he received in combat at the end of The Mandalorian season two. The second poster shows Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), the feisty Tatooine mechanic, and her droid assistants who helped Din find and repair a new ship last week, and the third and final poster features The Armorer (Emily Swallow), wielding her tools in a fighting stance.

Last week's episode, “The Return of The Mandalorian,” took a different and somewhat unexpected turn from the show's usual crime lord action. The entire chapter could actually be looked at as a backdoor pilot for the third season of The Mandalorian, following up on what Din was up to after the events of The Mandalorian season two. With not a hint of Boba Fett in sight, the episode focused entirely on Din, wandering astray after being cast out of his sect of Mandalorians, before repairing a ship with the help of Peli, and taking on a job from Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) at the end of the episode.

The Mandalorian-focused episode received mixed reactions from fans, with some criticizing that it didn’t seem like a Book of Boba Fett episode due to the complete lack of Boba Fett, and only one scene given to Fennec Shand when she shows up at the very end of the episode. However, the majority of fans welcomed the chapter as a setup for The Mandalorian season three, which is currently in production.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+ now. Check out the all-new posters below:

