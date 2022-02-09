Following the last two episodes which focused more on the Mandalorian than on the titular character of the series, The Book of Boba Fett re-centered itself for “In The Name of Honor” and delivered an action-packed finale. While director Robert Rodriguez’s past two episodes were spectacular, he finished on top with this balancing act of an episode.

The episode opens on Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) surveying the devastation at Garsa Fwip’s once-thriving cantina, The Sanctuary. They recognize that they are finally at war and that there is no turning back now. The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) returns from Freetown with the hope that Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) will rally a garrison to support them. While Boba is ready to retreat to the palace, the Mod Squad’s dynamic duo Drash (Sophie Thatcher) and Skad (Jordan Bolger) urge him not to abandon the people of Mos Espa and hide in his palace.

Cad Bane (Corey Burton) pays the Pyke Syndicate stronghold a visit, where it is revealed that it wasn’t the biker gang that gunned down the Tusken Raiders, but the Pykes themselves. Cad Bane latches onto this piece of information as a way to further antagonize Boba Fett.

At Peli Motto’s shop in Mos Eisley, an X-Wing arrives with a bundle of unexpected joy. Peli Motto (Amy Sears) panics, thinking that the X-Wing belongs to a Republic officer who has arrived to follow up on whatever shady dealings she does on the side. But lo and behold, after last week’s decision, Luke Skywalker packed Grogu into the X-Wing and programmed R2-D2 to deliver him to the Mandalorian. Peli Motto speaks for all of us when she tells Grogu that “That’s a terrible name.” Then again, Peli always seems to be a stand-in for the audience.

As Boba Fett and co. deliberate on what to do about the war, Cad Bane arrives to challenge Fett to a duel, which doesn’t go exactly as planned. Cad attempts to goad Boba Fett with the revelation that the Pykes killed the Tuskens and that he killed Cobb Vanth, effectively preventing reinforcements from coming, but Fennec Shand urges him to keep his cool because no good will come from acting while he’s emotional.

The next thirty minutes of the episode descends into pure, organized chaos. As anticipated, the Trandoshans, Aqualish, and Klatoonians all choose to betray Boba Fett’s treaty with them, leaving Fett’s allies in the path of danger. The Mod Squad find themselves cornered in a back alley, Krrsantan (Carey Jones) gets jumped by the Trandoshans, and the two Gammorean guards plummet to their deaths at the bottom of a ravine.

After Fennec Shand takes off to save the Mod Squad from certain death, Mando and Boba discuss their own imminent demise. Boba gives Mando the opportunity to leave, but Mando is determined to remain and die “In the Name of Honor.” Isn’t it fun when the episode’s title is used in the episode? They have some great back and forth about the Creed, which reinforces the idea that Din might not be ready to completely shed that part of his life, and given the situation, Boba is just happy that Din is willing to remain.

As the Pykes arrive at The Sanctuary, the Majordomo (David Pasquesi) offers to go and deliberate on Boba’s behalf, given his extensive training on Coruscant. Boba agrees quite readily and sends the Majordomo out with the terms of his agreement which are… fertilizing the flowers of Tatooine with the bodies of the dead Pykes. Much to the Majordomo’s chagrin, Boba only used him as a distraction so that he and Mando could take to the skies to attack the Pykes.

Reinforcements arrive from Freetown, sparking a great moment between the “sand crawlers” and “city rats,” adding subtle layers to the socioeconomic struggles and culture of Tatooine, even as a short piece of dialogue. With Freetown’s arrival, they manage to lay waste to the Pykes, leading to a brief victory. But of course, the Pykes had something more deadly up their sleeves.

As the dust settles, a pair of Scorpenek droids arrive to pose an even bigger challenge. Mando and Boba send everyone running for the Palace while they try to pierce the impenetrable energy shields around the Scorpenek droid, without success. When even the Darksaber fails to pierce the shield, Boba Fett has an idea and leaves Mando to face off against the droids.

In typical Peli Motto fashion, she arrives in the middle of the battle and seems entirely unfazed by the gunfire all around. Mando jumps on the back of her droid-cab and is reunited with Grogu in the heat of the battle. This whole scene is just too precious—from Grogu launching himself into Mando’s arms to him realizing he has the Beskar shirt on—but of course, the tender moment can’t last forever.

Following through with Boba Fett’s desire to ride a rancor in the previous episode, Fett returns on the back of his new pet to finish off the Scorpenek droids and Cad Bane. Boba Fett and Cad Bane finally get their long-awaited duel, and while Cad may have won in the firefight, Boba Fett overpowered him with the skills that he learned from the Tuskens. While Cad Bane’s death may come as a surprise to some fans, it pays off years of backstory between the two bounty hunters in The Clone Wars animated series. Cad Bane was one of Boba’s main antagonists during his early years as a bounty hunter and to see him deal the final blow in his own series is pretty fantastic.

With Boba Fett occupied with Cad Bane, his pet rancor has set out to wreak havoc on the city, like a scene pulled straight from Godzilla or King Kong. The Mod Squad and the Freetown garrison attempt to take on the rancor, without success, and Din realizes that the gunfire is only further agitating the beast. Which is no surprise, considering we’ve seen Din is well-versed in dealing with the beasts of the Star Wars universe before. Mando got his very own Fay Wray moment as King Kong—I mean, the rancor—snatched him up and dangled him in the air like a damsel in distress. Grogu toddles out to the center of the street like a pint-sized gunslinger and uses the Force to pacify the beast. As the rancor goes down for a nice long nap, Grogu curls up beside him for his own midday siesta. Stealing the show takes a lot out of a little tot.

Back in Mos Eisley, the Pyke’s leader convenes with the heads of the other crime families of Tatooine to devise a new plan now that Boba Fett has won the upper hand. Unbeknownst to them, Fennec Shand has arrived. She single-handedly takes out each leader with the trained ease of the assassin she is, paving the way to make things much easier for Boba Fett as the leader of Mos Espa. Honestly, the last couple of episodes could have been prevented if she’d just taken matters into her own hands. Maybe Fett should’ve let her kill whoever she needed to.

In the wake of their victory, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are greeted in the streets of Mos Espa with respect and reverence—which takes Fett a little by surprise. They meet up with Krrsantan and the Mod Squad and have a nice moment that feels surprisingly like closure, rather than setting the scene for what’s to come.

There is some really beautiful symmetry in the fact that Rodriguez directed “The Tragedy” which saw Din’s home—the Razor Crest—destroyed and Grogu taken from him, but in “In The Name of Honor” we see Din and the Child reunited and jettisoning off on their next adventure together. To quote George Lucas, “It’s like poetry, it rhymes.”

Like the season finale of The Mandalorian, hopefully, audiences stuck around for the mid-credit scene, which revealed that the franchises’ beloved Marshal, Cobb Vanth did not indeed die in his duel with Cad Bane. In the short scene, he is seen inside of Boba’s bacta tank as the mod artist (Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner) prepares his equipment. Cad Bane may be dead, but Cobb Vanth certainly isn’t.

Overall, The Book of Boba Fett featured some really brilliant Star Wars storytelling that added to the larger story that they are building to with The Mandalorian universe. While there were some bumps in the road—namely the inexplicable divergence from its titular character—it ultimately worked towards the finale and provided a surprising amount of closure. There may be some unanswered questions about what’s next for Mando and Grogu, but there was no major cliffhanger delivered in the final moments to leave fans desperate for season three. The questions posed in the Season 2 finale were answered in The Book of Boba Fett: Grogu trained with Luke, left, and was reunited with Mando. So what direction is the story headed in now?

There is no definitive answer on whether The Book of Boba Fett will have another chapter, er, season, but it’s safe to say that this isn’t the last we’ll see of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and their newfound friends.

Grade: A+

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream at Disney+.

