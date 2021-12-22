Disney+ released a new featurette for The Book of Boba Fett, highlighting some of the most memorable moments of Star War’s greatest bounty hunter, with scenes from the original trilogy as well as The Mandalorian. The featurette arrives one week before the release of the series that brings back Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand.

In the featurette, director and series co-creator Dave Filoni remembers what made Boba Fett so popular when he was a kid, when The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters. In Filoni’s words, Boba was a “lone gunslinger”, a “man with no name” that immediately set himself apart from other secondary Star Wars characters. To Filoni, the fact that you didn’t know Boba’s face or past created an aura of mystery around the bounty hunter, which helped many generations to develop their own ideas of him.

Jon Favreau, who created The Book of Boba Fett with Filoni and executive producer Robert Rodriguez, also underlines how it was natural to bring the bounty hunter back while developing The Mandalorian. Boba Fett’s look inspired the whole Mandalorian culture present in so many Star Wars stories, so when it was time to make a live-action show focused on a Mandalorian, Favreau felt he needed to bring back the man who started it all many decades ago.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first of multiple live-action Star Wars shows on the way due to the success of The Mandalorian. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rosario Dawson starring in the Ahsoka series. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it.

RELATED:‌ Jennifer Beals Didn't Know She Was in 'The Book of Boba Fett' During FilmingWhile we still don’t know who’s going to war against Boba and Fennec in the upcoming show, the duo of assassins will have a hard time establishing themselves as Tatooine’s rulers. That’s because, as co-creator Jon Favreau revealed, the vacuum left by Jabba’s death in Return of the Jedi leads to an intense power struggle among criminal factions, with Boba putting himself in the eye of the storm. In Favreau’s words:

“Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

Jennifer Beals was recently revealed as part of the cast, but not much is known about her role, besides the fact she’s playing a Twi'lek, one of Star Wars’ classic alien races. Consisting of seven episodes, the series will also feature episodes directed by Favreau, Filioni, Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Steph Green, and Kevin Tancharoen.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 29. Check out the new featurette below.

