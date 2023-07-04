The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett brought us Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, a master assassin who has a debt to pay to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) so she spends her time at his side as he goes to rule on Tatooine. She instantly became a fan favorite and the more we see of her the more we love her. Now, you can bring home your very own Fennec Shand figure from Hot Toys.

Sideshow and Hot Toys are constantly giving fans figures of their favorite characters in stunning detail and the Fennec Shand Hot Toys figure is no different. The figure includes a "hand-painted headsculpt with a detailed likeness of Ming-Na Wen in the role." Additionally, "the figure has sculpted, braided hair with orange strips and long braids with embedded wire to allow for posing. A helmet with mask is also included." Fans of the character would be delighted to know that the figure's "expertly tailored costume features a textured vest with collar, gauntlets with orange stripes, a belt with accessories, and a patterned kama with orange details." What's more, "her belt opens to reveal complex mechanical inner workings."

Coming in at $270 for pre-order, the Fennec Shand 1/6 Scale figure also "comes armed with a pistol and a blaster rifle with a removable dagger. Her accessories include a bottle of spotchk with woven bag, a string bag, and credits." In general, this is one figure you won't want to miss. Especially if you have a Boba Fett who needs his Fennec Shand at his side.

Close

RELATED: Indiana Jones Whips Into Action With a New 'Dial of Destiny' Hot Toys Figure

For All The Fennec Shand Fans

A character that instantly becomes a fan favorite is hard to find but that's what happened with Fennec. When she was seemingly dead by the end of the first season of The Mandalorian, many were concerned because getting Wen into a Star Wars property only for her to barely be in the show was upsetting. Luckily, we were gifted with both the return of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand at the same time. Now, to see her with beautiful figures like this Hot Toys 1/6 Scale one from Sideshow is amazing. It is, if anything, what she deserves and then some. You can now pre-order the Fennec Shand 1/6 Scale Figure and bring home the magic of Fennec Shand later this summer (with a July 2023 - August 2023 ship date). And hey, maybe this will get Fennec Shand back into the world of Star Wars sooner rather than later, right?