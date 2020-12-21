Last Friday, there was a lot of confusion following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. The finale ended with a post-credits scene touting The Book of Boba Fett in December 2021. However, it was unclear if that would be the third season of The Mandalorian or its own show, especially since at the Disney Investor Day, Kathleen Kennedy said the next chapter of The Mandalorian was arriving Christmas 2021. It seemed odd for Disney to stack two Star Warsshows on top of each other, especially if they have such similar protagonists.

Now we finally have some clarification. Writer, director, and producer Jon Favreau went on Good Morning America and explained the production timeline for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3:

“And the end of the show, it said ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ coming December 2021. And that wasn’t part of the big Disney announcement. We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise of all the big Disney shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up there. We wanted to keep this secret. This is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn’t say, and what Kathy said is the next chapter is The Book of Boba Fett, and we go into production right after that on Season 3 of The Mandalorian, back with the main character we have all known and loved. We’re working on that pre-production now while we’re working on Boba Fett.”

So it looks like Boba Fett comes first and is on track for a December 2021 release date, but if you want the further adventures of Din Djarin, you’ll have to wait a little longer with that show likely arriving some time in 2022. On the one hand, I’m glad that Boba Fett isn’t replacing Din Djarin and that Favreau and Dave Filoni will continue to build off what they’ve constructed rather than just handing the show to a different character. That being said, I still retain all my original concerns about Boba Fett being able to carry his own show unless they finally do more than signify that he is a badass.

