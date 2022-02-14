With the first (and hopefully not only) season of The Book of Boba Fett now wrapped up, the Star Wars Twitter account has released a few key concept images from the show's finale, "In the Name of Honor". With the fight against the Pyke Syndicate at its boiling point, the bulk of the episode was set in the dusty streets of Mos Espa, and the newly-revealed concept art beautifully illustrates the city at war.

One of the myriad problems Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) have to contend with while Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) is out of town eliminating the senior leadership of the syndicates are Skorpenek droids. These droidika-esque machines fire on the two men through shields that prevent incoming blaster bolts. The concept art shows one such Skorpenek — a droid first glimpsed in artwork for Attack of the Clones — towering over Din Djarin, likely moments before Boba Fett and little Grogu each intervene in their own way.

Speaking of the miniscule Force user, Chapter 7 also saw a resolution to the Chapter 6 cliffhanger, wherein Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Max Lloyd-Jones) presents Grogu with a choice: remain and train as a Jedi, or accept the beskar shirt Din gifted him, and return to the Mandalorian's side. With the help of R2-D2 and Luke's trusty X-Wing, Grogu arrives on Tatooine, just in time for Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) to convey him to Mos Espa as war is breaking out. Not that the little guy seems to mind.

Among the fighting and the chaos came one of the better payoffs set up earlier in the season. In Chapter 3, Boba told the Rancor Keeper (Danny Trejo) that he wanted to learn to ride the creature gifted to him by the Hutts. Evidently he spent his absence during the fourth and fifth episodes putting in time in the practice ring, because he finally did just that in the finale, coming to the rescue of his trapped fighters on the back of his rancor.

The episode did not just serve to wrap up arcs from within the series, but across Star Wars storytelling as well. Animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars showed a long-simmering rivalry between Boba Fett and Cad Bane (Corey Burton). Though the original plan was for Boba to kill Cad in a duel in the later seasons, the moment never came to be, existing exclusively as a half-completed animatic screened for fans at Star Wars Celebration. That dangling plot thread was brought full circle here, with a good old-fashioned shootout evolving into an exploration of just how far certain characters have come, and how much others refused to change.

All episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are streaming now on Disney+. Check out the new concept art below:

