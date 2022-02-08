It is hard to believe that The Book of Boba Fett’s finale is this week. Fans have followed this former bounty hunter from the depths of the deadly sarlacc pit to his current fight for control of Jabba the Hutt's former territory. It has been one wild ride and the show has just released a new poster, featuring every major character we have seen along the way, that is teasing one epic finale showdown.

This is a very retro feeling poster that’s dirty beige backdrop pops against the golden sands of Tatooine, which we have seen in the other various character posters, quite nicely. Slave 1 is also seen in the background against Tatooine’s iconic twin suns. The image itself features Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian, Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, Luke Skywalker, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, Jennifer Beals’ Garsa Fwip, and right in the middle is Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett. Other characters of note on the poster are the Hutt twins, Cad Bane, Black Krrsantan, a few Tusken Raiders, Danny Trejo’s rancor trainer, and Grogu.

All these characters set the stage for an epic showdown against Cad Bane and the Pyke Syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett in its last two episodes have taken a bit of a detour, focusing more on catching back up with Pascal’s Mandalorian after Boba Fett helped him bring Grogu to the Jedi Order. This storyline has also led to the reintroduction of Jedi master Luke Skywalker with the last scene of episode six leaving Grogu with a heartbreaking choice. Does he accept the ways of the Jedi or does he go the way of the Mandalorian? While it remains to be seen how Grogu plays into the finale or if Luke will help with the fight on his home planet of Tatooine, The Book of Boba Fett, like The Mandalorian before it, is bringing together the Star Wars universe in a very exciting way.

RELATED: 'The Book of Boba Fett' Timeline Explained: Here's When the Show Takes Place in the 'Star Wars' TimelineIt has been kind of weird that Boba Fett has not had any lines of dialogue in his own show in the last two episodes, but the epic feeling given off by this poster hints that the series will make up for the lack of its main character in a major way. Fett has such a personal history with Cad Bane as Bane was Trained by Fett’s father Jango. Then after Jango died Bane actually trained Fett, but it seems that is all ancient history going into this finale. Especially given the fact that Bane shot Cobb Vanth and blew up Sanctuary in the last episode. “The storm is about to break”, the stakes are higher than ever for Tatooine, and you can view the new poster down below. The Book of Boba Fett’s Finale premieres Wednesday, February 9th on Disney+.

