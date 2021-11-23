A new image has been released for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. Set after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, it seems our favorite bounty hunter has been upgraded to crime boss.

The series is set to depict Boba Fett’s foray into organized crime as the new head of Jabba’s galactic crime syndicate after he killed Bib Fortuna, who was set to inherit the throne. As a result, Boba Fett has to find a way to get everything into ship shape. The show was created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and will be directed by Robert Rodriguez.

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces,” Favreau said to Empire. “He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

The trailer and new images show just how difficult this new position will be for him, as the trailer shows Boba Fett crushing skulls under his boot as he tries to “rule with respect.” This small moment of action is only the beginning according to Rodriguez, who promises many more moments of Boba Fett action to fans.

“We’ll see a lot more of his true character in this season,” Rodriguez said to Empire, as he was seen swinging some heavy weaponry in a behind-the-scenes snap. “And you’ll definitely see him have to turn ‘barbarian mode’.”

Boba Fett’s adventure has only just begun and, now that he’s become the Godfather of Space, this new installment of his story is set to get much more interesting for fans and newcomers alike. The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29.

