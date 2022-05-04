New images from Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett reveals star Mark Hamill on the show set before the de-aging technology transformed him into a young Luke Skywalker. The newly released documentary takes a peek behind the curtain and reveals the secrets of producing the latest blockbuster series from the Star Wars universe.

Set in the desert plant of Tatooine, The Book of Boba Fett explores how the titular bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and his right-arm assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) take over the crime empire left behind after the death of Jabba the Hutt. Although the series was marketed as a spinoff of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett spent a good chunk of its runtime tying up loose ends of the original show. In The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) finally achieves his goal of reuniting Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, with the Jedi. That happens when Luke Skywalker (Hamill) decides to care for the Force-sensitive child.

The Book of Boba Fett shows how Grogu was trained in the Jedi ways by Luke. The training included profound speeches about the Force, obstacle courses to tune in the physical prowess of the Jedi, and moving objects around with your mind. The new BTS images, shared by ScreenRant, show Hamill on set, interacting with the Grogu animatronic before the digital effects team de-aged the Jedi Master in post-production. The photos also see Hamill standing next to Luke Skywalker lookalike, Graham Hamilton, who served as the stand-in/body double for Hamill during the production.

Image via Disney

The images from Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett also highlight the practical effects used to create the series’ unique aesthetics. That includes the powerful Rancor that Boba rides in the series finale, which was brought to life through a massive animatronic. While technological advances allow every element from blockbuster productions to be created with computers, it’s nice to see that the latest Star Wars series remain faithful to the original films’ art direction and prioritize the use of practical effects.

Before Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres, the next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi, another limited series set partially on Tatooine. Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring Ewan McGregor back as the titular Jedi master, showing what happened between the prequel and the original film trilogy. The show will also feature Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, promising to reunite both characters for the first time in canon since the fateful duel that led Anakin to wear Darth Vader’s armor.

The two first seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett are available right now at Disney+. There’s still no release date for the third season of The Mandalorian, but the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere this May 27.

Check out the rest of the BTS images from Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett down below.

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

