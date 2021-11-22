Boba Fett is enduring proof that, as long as a character looks stupidly cool, it doesn't matter if they have less than six minutes of screentime: they'll stick in fans' minds like any great, swashbuckling protagonist. The character's popular iconography, from the sharp silhouette of his olive green helmet to his jetpack and blasters, has spawned no small amount of spin-offs, from video games to entire toy collections. (Not forgetting, of course, his starring role in the Star Wars Holiday Special.) The next to come, of course, is Jon Favreau's The Book of Boba Fett, the Disney+ exclusive set to release at the end of December. Per an exclusive interview with Favreau in the newest edition of Empire, the series is set to explore the power struggle left in the wake of Jabba's death in Return of the Jedi.

In Favreau's words:

“There is a power vacuum [...] because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

it sounds to us as though Boba is gonna be doing his best Michael Corleone impression. So who's gonna be the one to wake up with a horse's head — or, welp, a dead Porg — on their pillow? But it sounds as though Boba, a ruthless mercenary by trade, is gonna have some trouble with his inherited leadership role. As Favreau continues:

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces [...] He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Well, if we were living a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, we certainly wouldn't want to get in Crime Boss Boba's way — lest we sleep with the fishes, or get dropped in the mouth of a Sarlacc.

The Book of Boba Fett is directed by Rodriguez, as well as Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. Cinematographer Dean Cundey (Jurassic Park, The Thing) served as the director of photography for the show. Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on December 29 exclusively on Disney+.

