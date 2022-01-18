Throughout the twists and turns and train heists of The Book of Boba Fett, one question has seemed to be on everyone’s mind – will Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the titular character of The Mandalorian make an appearance and, if so, when? While episode three of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Streets of Mos Espa", does not include Din, it did give audiences a look at one of The Mandalorian’s side characters, albeit for a brief moment.

During another one of the series’ flashbacks, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) makes his way through the streets of Mos Eisley, aiming to speak with the Pyke Syndicate (the group that Fett attacked alongside the Tusken Raiders in episode two). While the episode focuses mainly on Fett’s continued efforts to turn a new leaf and take over Jabba the Hutt’s former territory, and the challenges he encounters along the way, a small cameo in the flashback reveals a fan-favorite side character from the show’s sister series. Walking with her group of loyal droids, Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) can be seen making her way past a familiar set of stormtrooper helmets on spikes.

RELATED: 10 Characters Most Likely to Appear in The Book of Boba Fett

Back in episode five of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin met Peli after landing in Mos Eisley for repairs. The quirky, sarcastic, and comically blunt mechanic endeared herself to fans almost immediately. Her three DUM-series pit droids also added to her charm – a little silly but clearly hardworking – it is clear that the droids care not only about their work, but for Peli as well, and vice versa. Her anger at Din Djarin’s treatment of her droids is enough to show that, beneath all that oil and dust, Peli’s got a soft heart. This only became more clear after she discovered Grogu (known only as ‘The Child’ at the time) on the Razor Crest and became his impromptu babysitter.

Peli appeared again in The Mandalorian’s second season, acting pleasantly surprised at the bounty hunter’s change of heart towards her droids and pointing him in the direction of Mos Pelgo during his search for other Mandalorians.

Image via Disney+

It is here that Motto and Fett’s stories intertwine; the ‘Mandalorian’ that Peli refers to is Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), wearing none other than Boba Fett’s armor, which looks a bit worse for wear after facing both the stomach acids of a Sarlacc and a mob of Jawas. Once Djarin acquires the armor from Vanth (after defeating a Krayt dragon, of course), it is only a matter of time before Din Djarin and Boba Fett meet. And to think this all happened because of a small-time mechanic in the middle of a desert spaceport.

While Peli Motto appears once more in The Mandalorian, gambling in a cantina and eventually arranging a job for Djarin that would lead him to find other Mandalorians on the planet Trask, Peli’s appearance in Book of Boba Fett is easy to miss. It is only a quick shot of her walking, too far away to make out specific details, but her entourage of droids is all audiences need to identify her. While her cameo is short, it gives fans hope that Peli Motto (and maybe other characters from The Mandalorian) might appear in the future of the show.

That Colorful Biker Gang In 'Book of Boba Fett' Proves 'Star Wars' Doesn't Have a Definition These candy-colored street toughs didn't exactly feel like 'Star Wars,' which is to say they felt exactly like 'Star Wars.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email