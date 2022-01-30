As the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett opens, the camera lingers on a location we’ve never seen in either this TV show or the entire Star Wars franchise: a slaughterhouse. The answer of how cooked meat in this saga gets processed fills one mind for a moment before getting replaced with excited anticipation. A familiar silhouette has now graced the interior of this location, accompanied by an immediately identifiable piece of theme music by Ludwig Göransson. Suddenly, stepping into the room is Din Djarin A.K.A. The Mandalorian (still played by Pedro Pascal), the first time this character has appeared on The Book of Boba Fett.

No doubt even the most jaded viewers will crack a smile at seeing this familiar face again in “Return of the Mandalorian.” However, just as every cloud has its silver lining, so too does every rainbow have its dark patches. By the end of this episode, it’ll become clear that the return of Mando is extremely enjoyable, especially in his rapport with crusty mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). However, his presence proves simultaneously unfortunate since it highlights some overarching problems with The Book of Boba Fett.

Thankfully, the positives of Mando’s presence are many, including how this character allowed The Book of Boba Fett to finally break away from Tatooine. After four episodes set exclusively on a familiar desert planet, returning to Mando’s life of hopping from one planet to another was as welcome as a cozy blanket on a cold winter’s morning. After opening in a heretofore unknown slaughterhouse, writer Jon Favreau took audiences to a brand new nifty floating city shaped like a moon that echoed similar locations in Elysium and Treasure Planet.

Even the underground terrain of this location, where Mando finds a pair of Mandalorian comrades, had a unique sparseness to it that made it immediately distinct from other Boba Fett backdrops. A trip aboard a commercial cruiser also gave viewers a glimpse into another largely unseen corner of the Star Wars universe. Mando as a character wasn’t just fun to see. It was also a delight to have him guide the audience through locations starkly different from the default environments of other Book of Boba Fett episodes. After so much visual stagnation this season, the very presence of Mando opened up the floodgates to all kinds of cool-looking locales bursting with personality.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: How 'The Book of Boba Fett' Reinvents Everyone's Favorite Bounty Hunter

As for the character himself, Mando’s presence imbued The Book of Boba Fett with some real emotion, a key missing ingredient that’s made the laidback nature of the rest of the show a bit of a slog to get through. The depiction of this character coping with the loss of Grogu was handled nicely, with the inherently understated nature of Mando’s masked character only exacerbating the poignancy of his grief. This detail lent real heart to the episode, another element that The Book of Boba Fett has struggled so far to convey. While previous episodes of this show have gotten too bogged down in lore and origin stories for details nobody cared about (like where Fett’s big stick came from), the return of Mando reinforced that you need compelling characters and pathos to make any of that lore mean anything to the audience.

Perhaps best of all, Mando returning got The Book of Boba Fett to engage in zippier standalone storytelling. The four preceding episodes of this show toggled between extended flashbacks and endless set-up for a pay-off that has yet to come. However, the moment Mando walked onto the episode, it was like The Book of Boba Fett had found its narrative bearings. This episode had a proper beginning, middle, and end, it all flowed together at a good pace. Best of all, it delivered entertaining storytelling that didn’t just feel like it was extended table-setting. The more concise narrative of Mando’s return served both this character and The Book of Boba Fett extremely well.

While these benefits made it a treat to see the titular protagonist of The Mandalorian return, there were also serious drawbacks to this character’s presence. For one thing, this installment was entirely devoid of Boba Fett and functioned as basically a season three premiere for The Mandalorian. While that made for an entertaining episode of television, it also reinforced how the central storylines of The Book of Boba Fett aren’t all that engaging. This show can jettison everything the rest of the season’s been building up so that the focus can shift entirely to Mando, and viewers won’t even blink at it.

Image via Lucasfilm

More problematic is that Mando’s presence drove home how comparatively uninteresting the central figures on The Book of Boba Fett are. There’s nobody with as cool of a design as The Armorer in the preceding Boba Fett episodes, nor is the emotional crux of Fett wanting to set a better example as a crime lord as moving as Mando’s experiences as a surrogate father to Grogu. Even an off-hand mention of Mandalorian villain Moff Gideon reminded audiences that The Book of Boba Fett’s baddies like generic Pykes or a pair of Hutts brought to life through poorly-realized CGI have nowhere near the compelling presence of Giancarlo Esposito.

Even Mando’s exploits themselves eventually began to get weighed down by a critical flaw of The Book of Boba Fett. Too much of this season of television has relied on nods to the past and winks to obscure Star Wars lore. A heavier presence on new environments and characters kept that from being as omnipresent when Mando was on-screen, but even this character wasn’t free from Favreau’s tendency to go for easy fan-service pops on The Book of Boba Fett. Mando flies his new ship around the same grounds that the podrace took place in The Phantom Menace, the planet Naboo gets a namedrop, and of course a familiar New Republic pilot would show up for a closing cameo. Goodness knows why they didn’t toss in an appearance by the bartender Ackmena while they were at it.

The Mandalorian was not devoid of clumsy references to the legacy of Star Wars, especially in its second season. But the best parts of that show and this newest episode followed a newly-created character into fresh situations, expanding the universe of Star Wars in the process. The Book of Boba Fett, meanwhile, has felt too familiar, too confined to what fans know and want. Watching unique situations like Mando unload all his weapons to board a commercial flight provided a respite from this shortcoming, but the flaw eventually crept its way into the story by the end.

Perhaps most troubling of all, though, is the simple fact that Mando getting his own solo episode in the middle of The Book of Boba Fett drew away time this show could’ve been using to further flesh out its title character. It’s not a problem for TV shows to suddenly shine a spotlight on supporting characters for an entire episode instead of focusing on the protagonist, but that usually comes later on in a program’s run. You couldn’t do a Todd Sanchez-centric episode of BoJack Horseman as the fourth episode of that program, nor could the Couch Beard episode of Ted Lasso’s second season have functioned well in the production’s first season.

Image via Lucasfilm

Now, that doesn’t mean TV shows shouldn’t try to subvert storytelling norms for this medium or try new things. However, you should have a decent grasp on delivering satisfying narratives on your own before you start to go the extra mile of doing something ambitious like ditching your show’s protagonist. As Benicio del Toro put it about painting in Escape from Dannemora, “master the basics first, then, if you wanna go Picasso, go Picasso.” Considering how The Book of Boba Fett hasn’t quite gotten a grip on telling stories about its titular lead, “going Picasso” by shifting all the focus onto Mando felt like a misstep narratively.

The paradoxically entertaining yet frustrating presence of Mando in this installment of The Book of Boba Fett was even felt in the character’s closing lines. Delivered to Fennec Shand (Ming Na-Wen), Mando indicates he’ll be glad to join forces with Boba Fett to fight the Pykes… but first, he’s going to have to do a detour to, presumably, visit Grogu. For a program that’s already struggled to balance flashback sequences and scenes set in the present, the prospect of future episodes toggling between Mando’s reunion and Fett’s criminal exploits sounds like something that’ll only further exacerbate a critical issue in The Book of Boba Fett.

The ominous potential ripple effects of Mando’s final line encapsulate the complicated emotions this character’s presence conjured up. Though it was great to be reminded of what a fun individual the lead of The Mandalorian has become, his arrival also highlighted the various problems The Book of Boba Fett has been dealing with all season. Bringing in Mando is the way to deliver some excitement, but it’s also not the way to get people to care about the distinct storylines and characters of The Book of Boba Fett.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Episode 5 Brings Back The Mandalorian and Plays Into Prequel Era Nostalgia | Review 'The Book of Boba Fett' makes a long-awaited detour.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email