A new featurette for The Book of Boba Fett is all about the legendary bounty hunter right-arm, the deadly assassin Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. In the new featurette, Wen reflects on her journey through the Star Wars universe, underlining how Fennec Shand is her “dream role.”

The new featurette opens with scenes from the first season of The Mandalorian when Fennec was introduced as a powerful foe. Wen remembers how her character supposedly dies in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, but lucky for her, she got resurrected “by the grace of the Force.” Fennec came back in Season 2 as Boba Fett’s partner, as the bounty hunter is on a mission to recover his Mandalorian armor.

The chemistry between the two characters was praised by fans and critics alike, which turned the reveal of The Book of Boba Fett spin-off into an exciting surprise. The new featurette also brings statements from the cast and crew of The Book of Boba Fett, praising Wen for her fantastic work on set.

With only one episode of The Book of Boba Fett available, we still don’t know what’s going on in Tatooine while Boba and Fennec try to become the news rules of the planet’s criminal underground. However, as co-creator Jon Favreau already revealed, the vacuum left by Jabba’s death in Return of the Jedi leads to an intense power struggle among criminal factions, with Boba putting himself in the eye of the storm. In Favreau’s words:

“Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

Consisting of seven episodes, The Book of Boba Fett features episodes directed by Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Steph Green, and Kevin Tancharoen. The series is the first of multiple live-action Star Wars shows on the way due to the success of The Mandalorian. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rosario Dawson starring in the Ahsoka series. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett come exclusively on Disney+ every Wednesday. Check out the new featurette below.

