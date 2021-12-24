Star Wars fans rejoice, we have less than a week until we get to see the continuation of Boba Fett's story in The Book of Boba Fett. A companion story to Boba's arc on The Mandalorian, a new teaser trailer shows us how Boba (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) handle taking over Jabba's Palace on Tatooine.

The teaser has Fennec Shandtalking around a table of beings who were clearly benefiting from the rule of Jabba the Hutt and she is talking about the success they found with Jabba and how that could continue with Boba Fett's ruling but that things are going to be different on Tatooine.

What is fascinating about Boba Fett as a character is that he is, for the most part, a morally gray character. He's not a good guy, he did work for Darth Vader but then, as we saw on The Mandalorian and in his quest to help Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) find the child Grogu, he is more involved in things that benefit him and his goal. He wanted his armor, something that Din had found when he went to Tatooine at the beginning of season 2, and he was willing to help Din in order to get it.

Clearly, that same drive is going to fuel Boba in The Book of Boba Fett. He's taking over from Jabba, the man who he worked for that led to his dive into the Sarlacc pit. Boba's connections back to both Vader and Jabba make him questionable as someone we can fully trust but he's complicated and that's clear in this teaser. And with Fennec (who is an assassin and mercenary) at his side, the two are clearly ruling under a no-nonsense rule.

The teaser does give us a look into how Boba Fett is going to function in The Book of Boba Fett. For the most part, Fennec is doing the talking and Boba is watching, his presence known. And that is frankly more terrifying than if he was walking around and threatening them in the way that Fennec is. She's his right hand, the one who will do whatever Boba asks of her because he saved her life, but the two of them together are a force to be reckoned with and Tatooine has no idea what is coming to them. In addition to Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, the trailer also teases a new character who speeds into the scene on a neon blue motorbike. Who is she? It looks like we'll have to wait and see.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th. Check out the new footage below:

