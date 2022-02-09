Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett.

Surprising absolutely no one, The Book of Boba Fett does have a post-credit scene. The scene in question features an unexpected character using Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) bacta tank. However, the moment passes so fast that many fans might miss the identity of the mysterious character — even moreso, since Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner’s stylish Mod Artist is stealing all the attention while getting his tools ready to save another life.

But don’t you worry, we've got your back. Let us explain The Book of Boba Fett’s post-credit scene and discuss how it’s the culmination of everything that happens during the whole season.

Marshal Cobb Vanth, Reporting for Duty

If you bet that Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal Cobb Vanth was alive after his duel against Cad Bane (Dorian King with the voice of Corey Burton), you were right! The Book of Boba Fett reveals that Cobb Vanth is being kept alive in Boba Fett’s bacta tank, a miraculous piece of technology that can regenerate organic tissue and cure most wounds with ease. Boba proved to be a generous leader in The Book of Boba Fett, offering the bacta tank to help the gladiator Wookiee Black Krrsantan to recover from the Pyke Syndicate attack. So, it’s understandable that the bounty hunter would also offer the same treatment for the old Marshal.

Vanth had previously been shot by Boba Fett’s old mentor, Cad Bane, when the Marshal refused to stand by and let the Pyke Syndicate control Tatooine. Vanth had been contacted by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who asked for the help of Freetown to get rid of the Pykes. While the people of Freetown were not too fond of the idea of getting involved with someone else’s war, the supposed death of Vanth served as a catalyst for Freetown to come to rescue Boba Fett once the Pyke Syndicate attacked. The Book of Boba Fett’s post-credit scene reveals that Vanth is still alive, which is without a doubt a relief for fans. But not only does the Marshal survive his encounter with Cad Bane; he’s also getting some neon-infused robotic upgrades.

The other character present in The Book of Boba Fett’s post-credit scene is the Mod Artist, the Star Wars version of body mod artists, who replaces body parts with prosthetics. When Boba Fett previously found Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) dying in Tatooine’s desert, the bounty hunter paid the Mod Artist to save her life. In order to do so, the Mod Artist replaced Shand’s damaged insides, giving her robotic parts that allowed her to keep kicking some serious ass. The Mod Artist also equipped the bike gang that ends up working for Boba, whose members all feature enhanced prosthetics such as bionic eyes and weaponized limbs.

The presence of the Mod Artist in The Book of Boba Fett’s post-credit scene indicates that, while Cobb Vanth is alive, he’s not doing well. But, just as with Fennec Shand, the old Marshal is getting some special treatment paid for by Boba Fett and will come out of his dire situation stronger than before. All that’s left to find out is what exactly will be Cobb Vanth’s enhancements, and how they’ll allow the old Marshal to keep defending Freetown from invaders.

We’ll probably see Cobb Vanth again when The Mandalorian returns for a third season. Or maybe the old Marshal will show up for another Star Wars show set in Tatooine, such as the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. Be it as it may, the Star Wars universe keeps expanding, and it’s a nice touch that The Book of Boba Fett’s post-credit scene points out the return of a fan-favorite character.

