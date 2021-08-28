Fans of The Mandalorian were given a number of extra treats as the hit Disney+ show’s second season wound down. Not only did Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker appear, and not only did Boba Fett return for his own special episode, but the credits scene at the end of the finale announced that a brand new Star Wars show was coming to Disney+: The Book of Boba Fett.

Little has been revealed about The Book of Boba Fett since that time, although we do know the show is executive produced by Robert Rodriguez, who directed the Boba Fett episode of The Mandalorian, alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni who also EP this new series. We also know that Ming-Na Wen reprises her role as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett, as the story picks up where we last left off at the end of The Mandalorian as Boba Fett and Shand operate in the criminal underworld.

With The Book of Boba Fett set to be released on Disney+ in December of this year, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had to ask Rodriguez about what fans can expect when he spoke with the filmmaker about his work on the Disney+ Billie Eilish Cinematic Concert Experience Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. And while Rodriguez was understandably tight-lipped about his Star Wars series, he is extremely excited for fans to see the show:

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December… Wait until you see what’s coming. It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

Rodriguez then spoke more generally about the revolutionary volume technology that’s used to bring shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett to life, which allows filmmakers to generate visual effects backgrounds in real-time so the actors can see the digital environment as they’re shooting in a soundstage. But Rodriguez, who has spent his career advocating for digital filmmaking and developing his own unique workflow, explained why he probably wouldn’t use this technology for a movie:

“At first I thought maybe it made the most sense for a series because you could have loads that you could reuse and places you can come back to often that would be impossible to get to on a regular basis in a series. I don't know if I would use it very much in a movie where it's just one-off scenes that are done. They're only a couple minutes long and then you never go back to that location again. Like on a sequel to 'We Can Be Heroes' even I was thinking ‘Would I even use the volume? Or would I shoot a traditional green screen again?’ Because I got some pretty cool stuff.”

The Sin City filmmaker said he prefers green screen for films so he doesn’t have to decide on the background and VFX environment until post-production:

“What's different about volume is you still have to do the work of the visual effects. It's just, am I going to do it before I shoot? Or am I going to do it after? On a TV series, you can pretty much figure out you're going to need these certain things. On a movie, I like green screen more. So I can punt what that thing's going to look like until later. I can kind of start lining the foreground with the kids, 11 kids in the foreground. I can light that on a set and then really dial in the background later.”

Rodriguez continued, explaining why he probably won’t be using the volume when he directs the We Can Be Heroes sequel next year:

“If I did that in the volume, I'd have to figure all that out in pre-production. That means that pushes your movie shoot date really far back. If you have little kids, those kids are going to be so old by the time you finish all your pre-production. So it kind of depends on the movie and the show and the tool. Jon [Favreau] found the best way to use it for Mandalorian and now Boba Fett. I think that was a really great thing, but I don't think it's necessarily a tool that fits every project.”

Rodriguez declined to reveal if he’s back to direct any of The Mandalorian Season 3, so we’ll just have to be patient and wait. The good news is The Book of Boba Fett is now only a few months away.

Look for our full interview with Rodriguez on Collider soon. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will be released on Disney+ on September 3rd.

