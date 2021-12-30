The spinoff to Disney+’s The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett premiered Wednesday on the streaming service and featured a surprise cameo from none other than the Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez.

Along with directing "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land," Rodriguez was also the character Dokk Strassi, according to the episode’s closing credits. Strassi is a Trandoshan who is one of the guests seen paying tribute to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his claim to the throne. As the leader of the Trandoshan family that protects the city center and its business territories, he is seen honoring the mighty bounty hunter with a Wookie pelt.

"May you never leave Mos Espa," is the line the famed director is credited for, with Stephan Oyoung receiving the performance artist credit. This will not be the last time we will hear from Rodriguez as an earlier report stated that he not only directed nearly half of the series himself, but he provided voice work for two of its characters.

The Book of Boba Fett was first teased in a surprise end-credit sequence accompanying the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. The show will find the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy’s underworld, then returning to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

John Bartnicki is producing the series, with Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Rodriguez executive producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. John Hampian is serving as co-producer, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck as co-executive producers. Filoni and Favreau also are showrunners of the series.

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed on Disney+ now.

