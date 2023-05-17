It's hard to believe it's been over a year since we last saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) roaming the streets of Tatooine, looking to make Mos Espa their own after running the Pyke Syndicate out of town in The Book of Boba Fett. While the story is currently moving away from the iconic desert planet as we prepare to follow the adventures of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Ahsoka this August, that doesn't mean fans of Mos Espa's ruling power duo aren't wondering what became of them in the aftermath of the fight for their city.

In a new interview with Collider's Arezou Amin for her upcoming series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Wen mused on what she would like to see in a potential Book of Boba Fett Season 2, if given the chance to tell that story. It all comes down to leadership for her, with Wen saying:

"I would like to see what they do with their– You know, he's this Lord now of Tatooine, and he is managing to have some control, but he was trying to do it one way, and I'm not sure how effective it was. He was trying to have a greater honor system, and I would love to see that he turns back to a bit more like what Boba Fett was in also being able to maintain justice, or accomplish what he needs to accomplish on Tatooine. And then, ultimately, just to have a lot of fun battle scenes."

While these are Wen's thoughts, not Fennec Shand's, it's easy to imagine the Master Assassin thinking along the same lines as the woman who plays her onscreen, since an early episode of Book of Boba Fett features a conversation where Boba and Fennec weigh the advantages of ruling with fear or with respect. While that question isn't going to be settled anytime soon, fans can look forward to getting a glimpse of Fennec Shand once again—albeit in animated form—when Season 3 of The Bad Batch hits Disney+.

What Is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

Secrets of the Mogwai is an animated prequel series for the 1984 classic Gremlins, which follows 10-year-old Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) as he encounters the little mogwai Gizmo (A.J. Locascio) for the first time. At the urging of his grandfather (James Hong), Sam sets out with teenage troublemaker Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) to get Gizmo home, while avoiding the clutches of industrialist Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys). Also appearing in the series on a separate but related mission of their own are Sam's parents Fong (Wen) and Hon (B.D. Wong).

There are currently no plans for a second season of The Book of Boba Fett. You can check Wen out next in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which premieres May 23 on Max.