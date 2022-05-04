Director Robert Rodriguez shared a behind-the-scenes video from The Book of Boba Fett in which he gifts a guitar to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. Although Grogu is sadly only an animatronic, the video shows how the cast and crew of the show created an emotional connection with the character, just like we all did.

In the video, Rodriguez gives Grogu a tiny guitar, claiming it is a Christmas gift for the cute animatronic. With his own guitar in hand, Rodriguez takes upon himself the task of teaching Grogu how to play the instrument. With help from the crew that brings Grogu to life, the animatronic follows Rodriguez's instructions while learning to play new notes and make “stinky” faces. While watching the BTS video, we all know the scene is staged. Even so, the video reminds us that Grogu does rock, and he’s the cutest thing the Star Wars universe ever brought to our lives – I’m sorry, porgs.

The new BTS scene is part of Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, a newly released mini-documentary about the making of the Star Wars live-action show. The documentary also shows Mark Hamill on set before the de-aging software did its magic to create a young Luke Skywalker. Although The Book of Boba Fett was a spinoff series focused on the fan-favorite bounty hunter, a good chunky of the show was dedicated to tying loose ends of The Mandalorian. That included showing how Grogu was being trained in the Jedi ways by Luke after he and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) split up.

The Mandalorian follows the adventures of Din, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who receives a contract that ends in his adoption of the much-beloved Grogu. During the show’s two first seasons, Din protected Grogu from former Empire forces while the two of them discovered the child’s force-sensitive powers. At the end of Season 2, Din finally returned Grogu to the Jedi. However, during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, the two got reunited, teasing that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will lead Din and Grogu into new adventures.

Before Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres, the next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi, another limited series set at least partially on Tatooine. Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring Ewan McGregor back as the titular Jedi master, showing what happened between the prequel and the original film trilogy. The show will also feature Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, promising to reunite both characters for the first time in canon since the fateful duel that led Anakin to wear Darth Vader’s armor.

The two first seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett are available right now at Disney+. There’s still no release date for the third season of The Mandalorian, but the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere this May 27. Check out the video below:

