Following an epic return to the Star Wars universe in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) landed their own spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered late last year. The 7-episode series brought new life to a character that originated in the Original Trilogy, delivering a more nuanced approach to the legendary bounty hunter. One of the highlights of the series—beyond learning more about when Boba Fett and Fennec Shand first met out on the sands of Tatooine—was the kick-ass stunt sequences that actually earned the series an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series.

In a 1-on-1 interview with Collider, The Book of Boba Fett’s stunt choreographer JJ Dashnaw chatted about his favorite stunts in the series, working around COVID restrictions, working as Boba Fett’s stunt double, choreographing the impressive meat locker sequence with The Mandalorian’s Lateef Crowder, and his history with showrunner Robert Rodriguez, who he is currently working on the Spy Kids reboot with.

COLLIDER: Congratulations on the Emmy nomination. That is very exciting and well-deserved.

JJ DASHNAW: Thanks so much.

With filming The Book of Boba Fett in the middle of the pandemic, what was that like choreographing the close contact fights and working around those restrictions?

DASHNAW: It definitely was a challenge, something we're not quite used to just because we’re always in so tight, and it's a close personal kind of relationship, but we learned it. Everybody was a professional about it, so it helped. Probably the biggest challenge would be wearing masks and face shields. Everybody [is] characters wearing headpieces and masks, so it was really hard to hear each other talk. So definitely had to slow down and do our due diligence to make sure everybody was on the same page. And the set was unsafe.

Image via Lucasfilm

There were so many impressive stunts in The Book of Boba Fett. Are there any stunts that you're the proudest of how they ended up turning out?

DASHNAW: You know what? I really love the train sequence [in] episode two, just because always a challenge to make a train that is not moving look like it's going 100 miles an hour. So it's obviously a performance deal from my performers and also special effects and visual effects. It just was a full-on team collaboration. I was pretty stoked about the way it all came together. I think the audience actually liked that one a lot too.

It was very awesome to watch come together. Star Wars has really been paving the way with technology, particularly with the Volume. Does that affect at all how you have to approach staging certain stunt scenes?

DASHNAW: First of all, the Volume is impressive. It's the first time I have worked on it. Just with maybe if we ever have any rigging with wire work and stuff, we really have to work with everybody, tech people, the grips, just because we have to move certain ceiling panels out of the way. So for that, that part needs to be planned out a little bit more. We can't just throw up a wire somewhere because there's video screens above us everywhere. So, anytime we know we have work coming up in the Volume, we check ahead, we rehearse it ahead, and make sure everyone's on the same page. So when we get in there, everything's set and there's no last-minute changes

So much of Star Wars, including The Book of Boba Fett, is influenced by westerns. Were there any westerns that you may have reflected on when you

DASHNAW: I've grown up around horses, I've rodeoed, I've been in several westerns. I actually did Cowboys & Aliens with Mr. Favreau. So westerns are a commonly spoken language for me. So it wasn't very hard for me to adapt to that. It's what I grew up on. It's gritty, and it's actual real stunts, and it doesn't look like these superhero floaty kinds of fake stuff that you see. So I actually enjoy that type of work a lot more.

Image via Disney

With sci-fi, you have so many weird and unusual creatures as well as the weapons that you're using. How much prep goes into figuring out how each of these weapons is going to react differently than maybe, regular guns and ammo that you're used to working within stunt scenes?

DASHNAW: What's awesome about this is Filoni and Jon are very, very strict about keeping to the code of Star Wars. So just learning that these weapons that we have, they have no recoil and all that. All of us, some people are used to having firearms that react or have re-coil. So just teach yourself not to do that. We always make a joke about it. We say on set, when we fire, we just say, "Pew pew," because, for whatever reason, your brain does not let your body have any recoil when you say, "Pew pew." So it's like a bunch of kids running around on set going, "Pew pew," during these laser fights.

With Boba Fett, you also have The Mandalorian in a few episodes. They're both Mandalorians, but they both fight differently. How did you approach to make sure that there was a similar fighting link, because they both were raised by the Mando creed to some extent, but then also giving them their own unique style when they come to fighting?

DASHNAW: Yeah, for sure. I mean, you know what? The Mandalorian was pretty well set in stone when I got there. So, working with Lateef and learning how he moves. Robert Rodriguez when he introduced Boba Fett, him and Jon wanted him as this Conan the Barbarian, just more brute type of fighting, which is a little bit messier, a little bit more straightforward. So it was fun to make sure that everybody moved differently and fought differently, but not a huge challenge just because the character was so well prepped by the creators that it was a pretty easy blueprint for me to follow.

Image via Lucasfilm

At least as a viewer, I felt like Boba Fett had a different style of fighting from what we saw in the Original Trilogy. It almost felt like it was reflective of his more, I don't want to say pacifistic views, but a little bit more like he doesn't want to shoot first. He wants to talk it out. Was that approach to how he fought something that was a conscious effort or something that naturally evolved as the story evolved?

DASHNAW: They really wanted to set him in that tone, but obviously once that bridge was crossed, and it was fighting time. You're going to get smashed, and he's going to break things and there is no talking out of that fight once he goes. So I feel like The Mandalorion, we've done a really good job at keeping him—he flies by the seat of his pants a little bit. I think Boba had some years of just experience in life and obviously the story they told with him that he would assess the situation, and gives everyone a chance out of it. But then once you cross that line, things are going to get broken.

You did a lot of the stunt work for Boba Fett as well under the armor, correct?

DASHNAW: Yes.

What was that like working with all of that armor on and did the costume ever have to be adapted at all to compensate for a stunt that you really wanted to use in a scene?

DASHNAW: First of all, it was pretty cool to wear it. It's Boba and there's a huge history with it. As far as the costume goes with restrictions, the wardrobe department was amazing on this show and anytime we had something special that we wanted to do, we would go to them, and they would make it work. So again, the film was successful just because of all of the teamwork between department heads, I feel.

Image via Lucasfilm

With Tem, so much of his fighting with a gaffi stick comes from his own cultural background. When you were developing the fight styles for the Tuskens, was there any indigenous martial arts that you reflected on for it? Or how did you come about their style of fighting?

DASHNAW: Yeah. Tem obviously has his culture and his ideas on it. We did try to use that in the way we would also have it not fully represent that. But I would say yes, that was a huge origin of the style we went. I can't say enough about Tem. He's one of the hardest workers. He trained every day and always was in a good mood. I think he had two to three hours of makeup a day and was never grouchy on set. It was really a pleasure to work with him and for him,

He's such a sweetheart.

DASHNAW: He is.

How much prep goes into a stunt scene? I feel like a lot of casual viewers don't really know what goes into making one minute of television.

DASHNAW: It's a lot. And it is funny. You are right. One minute on television sometimes will take us a week to shoot. And there's rehearsals that go into it. Some shows are more than others. You get prep time. This one, with COVID and our strict hours, wasn't as much. But again, the people that I had around me and working with me were really the only reason that we were able to pull everything off. And I was proud to say, there were no injuries on set. So we were able to keep everything pretty safe.

Image via Lucasfilm

Now, one of the scenes that I loved was when The Mandalorian gets brought back into the story, and he has that big meat locker scene. What went into choreographing it? I mean, that scene just in general, from the camera work to the performance to the stunts is just incredible. How much time went into charting all of that out and then the prep time with I'm assuming Lateef and Brendan?

DASHNAW: I mean, that one, we actually, we set that fight up for a week. It's funny because we'll set it up in a parking lot and do it, but you don't really know exactly what you're going to do once you're in, on set, and it's dressed and there are props out. As I said, we prepped that one for a week, but we probably made a few changes on the day just because once we got in there, that set was so cool. There were just so many opportunities to do certain things. That's one of my favorite fights in it, just because it was real. I mean, that was Lateef kicking our boys and stoves and everything else. I mean it was a violent, tough scene, and it was an awesome way to start out the episode.

What is the most niche skill that you've ever been able to bring into a scene? Something from real-world experience or from maybe another project that you worked on?

DASHNAW: You know what? I'm lucky, I'm a second-generation stuntman. I've grown up, working in this business since I was eight. So all my heroes have always been my dad and the people that he works with just because they were the coolest people to me growing up. So where I am blessed is, if I ever have a doubt or [I'm] just not quite sure how to make something fully come together, I have this group of people I can reach out to. And I've always found that the easiest oldest trick is probably the best trick. Everybody who tries to reinvent the wheel. So yeah, a lot of things I set up are from experience just from growing up in this business. And also just from the certain things that I've seen my father and mom actually, and all their friends set things up for movies over the years

Image via Disney

Going back to the weapons, how do you keep track of how each weapon is supposed to be used? Because whistling birds, and you've got gaffe stick and all of these different things. How do you keep track of which ones you want to employ in each scene? Because they have a large arsenal.

DASHNAW: Definitely a large arsenal. A lot of our weapon work or choice does come into part of like what's been told in the story at that time. So, it wasn't a mistake for Tem to finish the fight off with his gaffe stick. That was always planned. But what we do is we start backward from there. We know that's where it ends, and we work backward from there to get him to why he chose a stick rather than a weapon or a missile or anything like that.

I would say that there's way more storytelling that goes into that in the weapons choice. We don't just throw that together last minute. So there is a lot of thought process that goes into that and discussion with the producers and the directors, creativity or creativity. So yeah, a lot more thought definitely goes into that than just pulling it out of our back sleeve.

What do you think for fans of the show would surprise them the most about what goes into making a series like The Book of Boba Fett?

DASHNAW: I would honestly say what would surprise them the most is how long it actually does take us to shoot some of these scenes. Like you said earlier, a minute that shows up on camera. Over the years, I've had people visit me on set that don't work [in the industry], and they are just mind blown at how many people are there and how many different jobs there are to get that scene or shot done that you would never even think of. And for that, I think the behind-the-scenes for sure would be the biggest surprise for everybody is just how many people are actually working to make that one minute of film come together good.

I've worked on big films with big stunts, and I'm always constantly shocked to see how a week is literally five seconds once it's up on the screen. It's insane. But that was all of The Book of Boba Fett questions that I had for you, but what's next for you? What is your next big stunt project?

DASHNAW: I'm currently working with the same company right now, and I'm actually working with Robert Rodriguez right now shooting Spy Kids out here in Austin. So when I finish that, I go back to California to finish with this group. I don't know if I'm allowed to say what it is. So I won't.

I understand. I saw on your resume that you worked on Spy Kids. So you have a long history with Robert Rodriguez.

DASHNAW: You know what? I've been working with him since Spy Kids 2, when I was 18 years old, and [I have] done pretty much every film of his since. Robert's awesome. I always say I'd follow him anywhere.

The Book of Boba Fett was nominated for three Emmys. While we wait to see if they win, check out our interview with the stars below: