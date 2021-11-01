Surprise! Disney and Lucasfilm just dropped the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, the new live-action Star Wars show on Disney+ which continues the adventures of everyone's favorite bounty hunter-turned new crime boss.

With Halloween officially over, it's time to look forward to all the exciting TV shows coming our way in the final two months of the year, and The Book of Boba Fett is certainly near the top of the list. The trailer follows The Mandalorian way of mixing past and present, using nostalgia and plenty of callbacks to characters, names, places and faces from the original movies while teasing a kind of underworld story that we haven't seen in the franchise before.

This story is developing...

