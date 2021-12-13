Disney+ has released a new trailer for Jon Favreau's The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian’s first spinoff. The new trailer keeps the focus on Temuera Morrison’s beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand as the duo gets ready to go to war against a mysterious force.

The new trailer underlines how Boba Fett is pushing to become the new criminal overlord of the desert planet Tatooine, now that Jabba the Hutt is dead. To show how he’s a different kind of leader, Boba also promises to rule by respect instead of ruling by fear. However, Boba’s rule is at risk after he and Fennec get attacked by a mysterious group. Fennec warns Boba that “they” will be sending enough people to start a war, to what Boba replies: “Then, we will be ready.” The new trailer also brings some new footage of the upcoming show, including shots of a chase over rooftops.

While we still don’t know who’s going to war against Boba and Fennec, the duo of assassins will have a hard time establishing them as Tatooine’s rulers. That’s because, as Favreau revealed, the vacuum left by Jabba’s death leads to an intense power struggle among criminal factions, with Boba putting himself in the eye of the storm.

The Book of Boba Fett was created by Favreau and Dave Filoni. Jennifer Beals was recently revealed as part of the cast, but not much is known about her role, besides the fact she’s playing a Twi'lek, one of Star Wars’ classic alien races. The series will also feature episodes directed by Favreau, Filioni, Robert Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Steph Green, and Kevin Tancharoen, and the series will consist of seven episodes.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first of multiple live-action Star Wars shows on the way due to the success of The Mandalorian. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rosario Dawson starring in the Ahsoka series. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 29. Check out the new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett below.

