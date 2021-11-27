A new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett has dropped, jam-packed with action. This live-action show from Disney Plus will serve as a spin-off of The Mandalorian and will finally give the fan-favorite character his time in the spotlight. The new ad spot, entitled "Reign," reminds viewers that Boba Fett is the new boss on Tatooine.

The show will follow Boba, played by Temuera Morrison returning to the role, and Ming-Na Wen as his fellow mercenary Fennec Shand, as the two attempt to gain control of the part of Tatooine previously controlled by Jabba the Hutt. The new trailer features Jennifer Beals, who previously confirmed her role in the show after the first trailer. The ad also shows Boba and Fennec in action, promising lots of exciting fights for fans.

The Book of Boba Fett will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, in addition to Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. Executive producing is Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck as co-executive producers. The show will premiere on Disney Plus on December 29th, after being revealed at the end of The Mandalorian season 2.

Boba Fett, the beloved bounty hunter who first appeared in the original trilogy, has now become a crime boss of sorts in his attempt to take over the dark underbelly of Tatooine. Wen's Fennec Shand and Boba Fett both appeared in The Mandalorian before the new series was announced. It was a welcome surprise for many fans, especially as it seems to be similar to George Lucas' failed Star Wars: Underworld TV show. The new trailer is certainly rich with the iconography and nostalgia of classic-Star Wars that fans have come to know and love, including Fett's ship in the last shot. However, the darker tone definitely sets it apart from his previous appearances.

The Book of Boba Fett comes out December 29th on Disney Plus, and you can check out the new trailer below.

