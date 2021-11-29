Disney+ has released a new TV spot for Jon Favreau's The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian’s first spinoff. The new spot also comes with a set of character posters focused on Temuera Morrison’s beloved bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand.

Named “Message," the new spot wants to spread the word to Tatooine’s criminal underground: Boba Fett is back in town, and he intends to take over the empire of Jabba The Hutt. First, however, Boba Fett wants to establish himself as a different kind of leader. In the spot, Boba Fett says Jabba ruled with fear, but he will rule with respect. That might be harder to achieve than Boba Fett anticipates, since Favreau has already teased that the vacuum left by Jabba’s death leads to an intense power struggle among criminal overlords.

While Boba Fett is ever confident in his skills as a bounty hunter, Tatooine is a dangerous place. The new character posters remind fans the desert is ready to swallow anyone by featuring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in the middle of a sandstorm. Considering how a sandworm almost devoured Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, it’ll be interesting to see how the fan-favorite bounty hunter rises in the criminal food chain and becomes the master of the desert.

The Book of Boba Fett was created by Favreau and Dave Filoni, and will be directed by Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez won’t be alone in The Book of Boba Fett’s direction, as he’s joined by Favreau, Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Executive producing is Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck as co-executive producers. Jennifer Beals was recently revealed as part of the cast, but not much is known about her role, besides the fact she’s playing a Twi'lek, one of Star Wars’ classic alien races.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first of multiple Star Wars live-action shows produced by Disney after the success of The Mandalorian. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker in the Ahsoka series. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 29. Check out the new spot and character posters below.

