If anyone thought The Book of Boba Fett was going to pull any of its punches, clearly they aren’t familiar with the legacy of the best shot in the galaxy. But Disney knows exactly what they have in their possession, and they’re letting those blaster shots rip with an all-new teaser trailer for the upcoming series. Appropriately titled “The Return”, the teaser makes sure audiences know exactly who they’re dealing with, as Boba makes his presence known amongst the seedy underbelly of Tatooine.

While the new trailer does not reveal too much of Boba’s adventures — recycling already seen footage in typical secret-keeping fashion — “The Return” does give audiences a peek into what looks like Boba’s recovery post-sarlacc. (Or, how they gave Temuera Morrison his eyebrows back.) Audiences see the grizzled Mandalorian both in and stepping out of what appears to be a bacta tank, the kind of futuristic healing pod that allows for accelerated healing in the Star Wars universe — and they are, in fact, the few shots in the trailer where Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) is not by Boba’s side, his trusted companion in a world full of bounty hunters usually too bloodthirsty to work together.

"The relationship between him and Fennec is a unique one amongst bounty hunters," Wen told Total Film about the upcoming series, and her role as partner to the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunter. "Because a lot of times, we're all very solo workers. We don't like collaboration. We don't trust anyone…It's a very dysfunctional family, but it's a family that honors a code of ethics, and there's a certain set of rules that you have to follow and that's the only way that it would work. And being bounty hunters, that's very important. And I think that's why Fennec and Boba, they're from the old school. We believe in those code of ethics and we respect each other for it."

The Book of Boba Fett is the first time the bounty hunter, though infamous throughout its fandom, has been the lead of an on-screen Star Wars story. (And has spoken more than a handful of times, to boot.) While Boba is not the first Mandalorian to lead a Star Wars property — we have a whole series of the same name for that — the project marks a return to a galaxy far, far away for both Morrison and Wen, the former of whom played his character’s own father, Jango, when Attack of the Clones was released in theaters twenty(!) years ago.

The Book of Boba Fett, executive produced by Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 29. Check out the all-new trailer below:

