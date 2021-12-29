The first episode of 'The Book of Boba Fett' is streaming now on Disney+.

Disney+ has released a new featurette highlighting Temuera Morrison's performance of Boba Fett in his new show, The Book of Boba Fett. This new featurette also celebrates the show's premiere on Disney+, where you can now stream the first episode. In the clip, executive producers and directors Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez discuss Morrison's exceptional and layered performance as the famed bounty hunter in this new series. Fans are also treated to some behind-the-scenes footage from the show, which is sure to excite casual and hardcore fans alike.

The Book of Boba Fett follows Fett after he was "left for dead on the sands of Tatooine," which Morrison says in a voice-over at the beginning of the clip. Fett, alongside fellow mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), attempt to take over the dark underbelly of Tatooine, which was previously controlled by Jabba the Hutt. Fett becomes a crime boss of sorts in this pursuit, but the trouble is surely not far behind. The trailers show lots of action, excitement, and a darker tone to match Fett's new criminal goals.

Morrison first appeared as Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and has since gone on to play Jango's son, Boba Fett. Morrison appeared as Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and his new show serves as a spin-off from the hit Disney+ series. In the featurette, Morrison describes how exciting this return was, noting that wearing the armor "gives you a sense of power." However, he also graciously says that he is just a "small cog in the machine" that is "adding up to magic." His passion for the show is palpable through the screen, and it's clear that a lot of care went into making the "magic," as Morrison puts it.

Executing producing the series are Filoni, Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian co-producing. Filoni, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Bryce Dallas Howard will all direct episodes of the show. The Book of Boba Fett stars Morrison, Wen, and Jennifer Beals.

You can stream "Chapter One" of The Book of Boba Fett now on Disney+. Check out the new featurette below.

