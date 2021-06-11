Temuera Morrison surprised fans of Star Wars by returning to the franchise and bringing Boba Fett back to life in the second season of The Mandalorian. Now, we’re getting our own series starring Morrison and following Fett’s adventures with The Book of Boba Fett, Morrison has revealed that his new series will flashback to the original Star Wars films.

When Rotten Tomatoes asked Morrison about Boba’s fighting style in The Book of Boba Fett and whether we would see more of his hand-to-hand style combat, Morrison’s response makes it sound like we're going to be flashing back to when Boba supposedly met his demise.

“Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.” We can only assume that the “since The Empire Strikes Back” also includes Boba’s fall into the Sarlaac pit during Return of the Jedi. Morrison also mentioned, "They brought Robert back in to direct a few more. There’s some wonderful directors involved." According to Morrison, it sounds like Robert Rodriguez, who directed "The Tragedy" episode from The Mandalorian's second season, will be returning behind the camera for The Book of Boba Fett, in addition to executive producing the series.

During the original series Star Wars films, Boba was played by Jeremy Bulloch. We didn’t get to see Boba Fett out of the suit during that time, but because of the prequel series, we knew that Boba Fett was a clone of his father Jango Fett (played by Morrison). However, with the return of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian's second season, the possibilities for the character opened up, and we'll apparently see what the character has been up to all these years in the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett will also star Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand and from the teaser we got at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, we’ll return to Tatooine for Boba to take his place on the throne at Jabba’s Palace. We’ll see Boba and Fennec in December of 2021 when The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney+.

