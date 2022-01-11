The Book of Boba Fett’s second episode treated viewers to an hour's worth of expansive Tattoine lore and shocking character reveals. After Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) try to identify the captured Night Wind assassin, the two leave Garsa Fwip’s (Jennifer Beals) cantina to a bustling street. Enter Jabba the Hutts’ cousins, a pair of Huttenese twins who bring with them a mysterious black-furred Wookiee whom Fett refers to as a gladiator. At this point, audiences are likely asking themselves what the Mustafar is going on. We’ve gathered the history of this armored, rifle-toting Kashyyykian: Black Krrsantan.

Black Krrsantan made his debut in 2015 on the pages of Marvel’s Darth Vader comic series—written by Kieron Gillen with art from Salvador Larroca—with episode two of The Book of Boba Fett representing his first on-screen appearance. A disgrace in the eyes of his people, Krrsantan fled his homeworld of Kashyyyk at a young age. He would then voluntarily seek out the Xonti brothers, notorious for training pit fighters and bolstering their ranks with the help of slavers. In an effort to increase Krrsantan’s value on the fighter market, the Xonti brothers filled his knuckles with metal to give him an edge in hand-to-hand combat, which he subsequently used to kill another fighter with a single blow to the head.

Krrsantan, now employed as a bounty hunter in the service of Jabba the Hutt, is tasked with finding the man who put an end to Jabba’s attempted water tax. He finds a moisture farm and takes the farmer, Lars Owen (that’s uncle Owen to a young Luke Skywalker) hostage, making him cry out to attract the warrior that opposed the water tax. Ben Kenobi appears, and the two battle. Kenobi uses his lightsaber to inflict the scar seen over Krrsantan’s left eye, and ashamed of his loss at the hands of Kenobi, he flees Tattooine.

Sometime later, back in Jabba’s good graces, Krrsantan is back at work as a bounty hunter on Tattooine. Darth Vader visits the desert planet and requests two of Jabba’s best bounty hunters, who turn out to be Black Krrsantan and Boba Fett. Krrsantan is tasked with finding a mysterious individual employed by Darth Sidious. Once again, he fails to gather the information he was hired to attain, which must be extracted from the bounty target by Vader’s torture bot, 0-0-0.

Image via Lucasfilm

Subsequent comic appearances show Krrsantan working as a bounty hunter outside of Tattooine, at one point crossing paths with the crew of the Millenium Falcon and being bested by Chewbacca in a fight aboard the ship. Following the death of his former employer Jabba the Hutt and his successor Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood) Krrsantan finds himself employed by Jabba’s cousins, the twins. Upset by the fact that Tattooine is no longer under Huttenese rule, the two hire Krrsantan as muscle to try and dethrone Fett from his role as Daimyo, with the brother choosing to defer their battle until a later time. Given that Krrsantan and Boba Fett were once employed by Jabba on the same mission for Darth Vader, it’s highly likely that there could be tension between the two former bounty hunters that we’ll see unfold in later episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.

