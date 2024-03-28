The Big Picture The finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will feature a sneak peek at the upcoming season of, Daryl Dixon, called The Book of Carol.

Melissa McBride returns in Daryl Dixon Season 2 after leaving the first season, offering something for all fans.

The future of The Ones Who Live remains uncertain, but a reunion and crossover with classic characters is not out of the question.

Before The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ends, the series will deliver one final surprise during the finale. Variety reports that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) love story will conclude with a first look at the upcoming series, Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

“What better way to kick off this high-octane, thrill ride of a show than to present the premiere episode commercial-free coming out of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ finale and with a sneak peek of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Book of Carol’ at the other end,” Kim Granito, head of AMC Marketing said.

Viewers may be lamenting the possible ending of Rick and Michonne’s journey, but they will be getting something in return. Melissa McBride is returning in Daryl Dixon Season 2 after a much-publicized departure from the first season. Whether fans are watching through their cable subscription or AMC+, the final episode seemingly has something for everyone.

Could This Mean a Future 'The Walking Dead' Reunion?

Close

Granito has expertly not provided context for exactly what finale viewers can expect when The Ones Who Live ends. Is this a series finale or just the end of the season? Whether viewers see these intentionally disgusting zombies again remains mysterious. Though initially billed as a limited series, The Ones Who Live could always live to see another day. Depending on how well a limited series does, it is easy to greenlight another season. Particularly if it is The Walking Dead on AMC: Daryl Dixon was quickly renewed for more episodes before the first season had even concluded.

But while the future of The Ones Who Live is still tenuous, that isn’t to say that Rick and Michonne are on the chopping block. Introducing the Book of Carol during the broadcast is good news for all The Walking Dead fans. Especially for those who may want to see the classic ensemble reunite in an epic three-way crossover. The creative head of The Walking Dead, Scott M. Gimple, has given some hints about the future of these beloved characters, telling TVLine: “I think Walking Dead could go on and on and on and on. Star Trek does it.”

Fans had been waiting years for Rick Grimes to return from the ether and now that he has, it may not be so easy to let go. It would be a perfect end to see Rick reunited with his children again, but why stop there? Many of the main characters continue in one form or another. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and fan-favorite, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), get ready for Season 2 of Dead City, while Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus) will reunite again in the follow-up to Daryl Dixon.

Essentially, fans are seeing a continuation of their favorite characters, just in different television shows. Reuniting this ensemble seems like a natural progression, and as Gimple said, if Star Trek does it, why can’t the long-running zombie universe? Only time will tell. Fans can watch the Book of Carol sneak peek when it premieres on The Ones Who Live on Sunday, March 31, on AMC and streaming on AMC+.

Watch on AMC+