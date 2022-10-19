Jaymes Samuel has found the stars that will lead his much anticipated western follow-up The Book of Clarence. Per Deadline, progress towards the film is mounting as actors LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy join the fold. They'll headline an ensemble that will fill out as production on the film gains steam.

The Book of Clarence comes in the wake of the immense success of its BAFTA-winning predecessor The Harder They Fall, Jaymes's fresh take on the western genre that starred Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Delroy Lindo among others. With an all-Black principal cast in roles based on real Black western figures, the film follows Nat Love (Majors) as he rounds up his gang to hunt down his sworn enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) following the latter's release from prison, resulting in a battle for revenge against Buck's fearsome posse of outlaws. Stanfield played Cherokee Bill, one of the members of Buck's gang who falls in the final battle with Love's gang.

Plot details are scarce as to how The Book of Clarence will follow up on Jaymes' western or who Stanfield and Sy will be playing. Considering what happened at the end of the last film, it's likely Stanfield will adopt a new role this time around that will better fit his status as a lead. The multihyphenate Samuel will do a lot of heavy lifting for the film, serving as writer, director, producer, and composer while his previous The Harder They Fall collaborators James Lassiter, Shawn Carter, and Tendo Nagenda also produce.

Image via Universal

Stanfield has cemented himself as a household name in recent years following appearances in Selma, Knives Out, and Get Out, though he first burst onto the scene in 2013's Short Term 12. He's been a welcome presence both on the big screen and the small screen ever since with a highlight being his turn as Darius in the smash hit FX series Atlanta. He can also count appearances in Bojack Horseman, Uncut Gems, and Sorry to Bother You among his credits alongside an Oscar-nominated role in Judas and the Black Messiah. He'll next be seen in the upcoming Haunted Mansion film next year.

Sy, meanwhile, has seen his presence explode in recent years, catapulted by 2011's The Intouchables. Since then, he's made big screen appearances as Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past and as Hot-Rod in Transformers: The Last Knight. He's also been a mainstay of the Jurassic World franchise, most recently appearing in Dominion earlier this year. On the small screen, he's had regular work on Netflix's foreign language darling Lupin which is expected to see Part 3 release later this year. Next up for Sy will be Joe Carnahan's Shadow Force which recently completed filming.

Stay tuned for more here at Collider as The Book of Clarence continues to gain steam. In the meantime, check out the trailer for its predecessor The Harder They Fall below.