The Big Picture In the trailer for The Book of Clarence, LaKeith Stanfield is seen as Clarence, a character who pretends to perform miracles in an attempt to become like Jesus of Nazareth and escape poverty.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a comedic Biblical epic that breaks away from typical religious sentiments often seen in such films.

The film features an all-star cast including David Oyelowo, RJ Cyler, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and more, as well as a soundtrack with new music from Jay Z, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.

A new trailer for The Book of Clarence sees LaKeith Stanfield pretending to perform miracles in an attempt to become another version of Jesus of Nazareth. You might have heard of him. He was known to perform a miracle or two once upon a time (depending on your beliefs). Although Stanfield's character Clarence is conning people into believing his "miracles" as another powerful religious figure, he doesn't want to hurt anyone. Instead, Clarence hopes that he can use his new-found fame to get himself out of poverty and become important enough to make a mark on the world, just as he sees Jesus doing. Unfortunately for him, Clarence starts making enemies with the Roman Empire, and suddenly his miracle plan turns into a disaster in this Biblical comedy-epic film.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence marks the director's triumphant return after the success of his BAFTA-winning film The Harder They Fall. Samuel's fresh take on the Western genre allowed the director to work with an all-black principal cast based on real-life Western figures that were Black. The movie featured Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Delroy Lindo. The stellar cast also includes Stanfield as the director seems to enjoy working with the Get Out actor.

The Harder They Fall producers James Lassiter, Shawn Carter, and Tendo Nagenda will also join Samuel in his Biblical adventure The Book of Clarence. While this new trailer does talk about and showcase Jesus Christ, the film will break away from typical religious sentiments one might see in a Biblical epic. Instead, The Book of Clarence will focus on an everyday person living in Jerusalem as he looks for meaning while miracles happen around him.

Who Else Stars in 'The Book of Clarence'?

Aside from Stanfield as the titular character Clarence, The Book of Clarence features an all-star cast. The films includes, Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Anna Diop (Nanny), David Oyelowo (Selma), Teyana Taylor (White Men Can't Jump), Alfre Woodard (The Gray Man), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Micheal Ward (The Old Guard), Kofi-Abrefa (Fury), and RJ Cyler (Power Rangersb). They're joined by Award-winners Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot), James McAvoy (Split), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

The Book of Clarence's soundtrack is a miracle in itself, as it features new music from Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Shabba Ranks, and Stanfield himself. Jay Z worked as a producer with Samuel in The Harder The Fall and tells Ebony that working on The Book of Clarence has "been in the works — well, it must have been with Jeymes maybe his whole life. But for me, close to 10 years. We’ve been talking about the Western and The Book of Clarence as well as the next films since the beginning." In fact, Samuel himself shared a similar sentiment when talking with Vanity Fair, "I wanted to tell a Bible story about an everyman. I always wanted to explore the Bible stories, but from the angle of the person that sells Jesus his sandals, the woman or man that owns the hair salon."

The Book of Clarence will debut in theaters on January 12, 2024, here's everything you need to know about the movie. Watch the trailer below.