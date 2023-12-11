The Big Picture The Book of Clarence trailer showcases an all-star lineup of music talent including Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.

The film follows Clarence's journey to become the next Messiah, inspired by Jesus' power in Jerusalem.

Director Jeymes Samuel combines his love for film and music by composing the score and writing and performing on the soundtrack.

A visionary leader is on the rise in a new trailer for Sony Pictures’ The Book of Clarence. This teaser is all about the music, as the caption celebrates the huge names in the industry that gathered to contribute their tunes to the film’s soundtrack. Boasting an all-star lineup of talent, the movie will feature tracks from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and even the production’s director, Jeymes Samuel.

Set to the feature’s first single, titled “Hallelujah Heaven,” the trailer's song showcases performances by Samuel, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks, and. follows Clarence’s (LaKeith Stanfield) journey to become the next Messiah. Inspired by the works and power held by another man living in Jerusalem during that period, Clarence tries to amass a following that will put him on the same platform as the infamous Jesus Christ. The new trailer shows Clarence’s dedication to his mother (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) as he swears that his life will serve a higher purpose – one that will help his family climb the social ladder. With a plan in mind and determination backing his every move, Clarence pushes himself to attain the standing that he desires.

Along with Stanfield, The Book of Clarence will also feature performances from fellow frequent Samuel collaborators, including Chase Dillon, Jacobi Howard and RJ Cyler, with the quartet previously appearing in the director’s Netflix feature, The Harder They Fall. Filling out the rest of the call sheet are James McAvoy (Split), Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past), David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Anna Diop (Nanny), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things).

'The Book of Clarence' Is Elevated by Jeymes Samuel’s Continued Musical Appreciation

Samuel has always had a strong tie between his films and the music that he chooses to put in them, often penning many of the original songs on the soundtrack. He also brought in several frequent collaborators to perform the songs, with The Book of Clarence seeing another team-up between the filmmaker and musicians such as Jay-Z and Kid Cudi.

During an interview with Billboard in late November, following the release of the movie’s first single, Samuel opened up about how long the music for The Book of Clarence had been on his mind. The director revealed that he was already a step ahead during the filming of The Harder They Fall, dreaming of what he could do with the Biblical feature’s soundtrack. As for how he would contribute his overflowing talents to his latest title, Samuel commented, “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie. It was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other.”

Check out the latest trailer for The Book of Clarence below and catch it in theaters on January 12, 2024. Want to learn more about Samuel’s latest project? Check out Collider’s all-encompassing guide here. Tickets are not yet on sale, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.