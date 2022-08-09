Marlon Wayans’ new comedy Book of Marlon has found a new home. Previously commissioned at HBO Max, the comedy inspired by the actor and comedian’s life and career will now be developed at Starz, the network has announced. The move comes on the heels of the structural changes happening at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros, which merged with Discovery earlier this year. David Zaslav’s new regime has made sweeping changes at the studio resulting in the cancellation of various shows and movies.

Book of Marlon would be a half-hour project wherein, Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself. Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin are set to serve as the showrunners. The comedian who is set to co-write and executive produce said in a statement, “It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Diallo and Bashir are good friends and great collaborators. Book of Marlon will be smart, fun, and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

The series, which also marks a follow-up to Wayans’ eponymous comedy Marlon on NBC, will see him exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Riddle and Salahuddin duo who previously created fan-favorite shows like Sherman’s Showcase and South Side, shared their excitement saying,

We believe Marlon is a once-in-a-generation talent and we’re thrilled to finally be working with him in this capacity on a show. We can’t wait for people to get a glimpse of what his real life is like.”

Image via Artisan Entertainment

RELATED: 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Images Show Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson on a Spooky Adventure

The duo will executive produce alongside Wayans, Rick Alvarez (Marlon, Sextuplets), and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg (Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe). Wayans, Riddle, Salahuddin, and Alvarez will co-write the pilot episode. Starz’s Director of Original Programming Alex Alberts, Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair and Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the series on behalf of Starz.

Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ said, “We are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir, and Rick, who each bring their own level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch.” Further adding, “I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”

No release date has been set for the comedy series yet. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Wayans below: