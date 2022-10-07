Hollywood has been doing book-to-film adaptations for nearly a century. There have been hundreds of books turned into movies, including the popular Harry Potter series, and the award-winning The Lord of the Rings series. It's normal for filmmakers to take some liberties when adapting a book for the silver screens, as if the movie were exactly the same as the book, there wouldn't really be much point in watching it.

'I Am Legend' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on a book of the same name by Richard Matheson, I Am Legend is different from its source material in almost every way possible. For one, the movie focuses on a zombie apocalypse, whereas in the book, the zombies are instead vampires. There are many other major differences, too. For one, Sam the dog doesn't appear quite as much in the book. Another thing that differs greatly is that Anna (Alice Braga), is instead replaced by a woman named Ruth in the novel. Ruth is immune to the infection, or so it seems.

In reality, Ruth is secretly a vampire, and though she grows to like Dr. Neville (Will Smith), she imprisons him. Dr. Neville then awaits for his execution as the new society of vampires emerges from the ashes of humanity. The idea of humans being replaced makes the book much more profound than the movie, which had no such thing happen. The changes were likely made due to the rising popularity of zombie movies at the time of the movie's release. Sadly, this made the movie more of a generic zombie flick rather than the striking narrative the novel provided.

'Eragon' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Eragon is a young adult fantasy novel written by Christopher Paolini, and is the first in a four-book series called The Inheritance Cycle. Though the movie remains loosely tied to its original material, much is left out or added, so much so that it became barely recognizable.

Eragon (Ed Speelers) kills two creatures called the Ra'zac in the film, which is odd because that doesn't happen until the third book in the series. Furthermore, huge spots of Eragon's journey are left out in the movie. He never crosses the Hadarac Desert, his dragon, Saphira, (Rachel Weisz) grows unusually quickly, and Eragon doesn't really learn or accomplish much during his journey. The movie serves as an example of why it's a bad idea to cram an 800-page book into an 105-minute movie.

'Native Son' (2019)

Image via HBO

Native Son is a book written by Richard Wright that was released in 1940. The book is a profound commentary on life as a young Black man in the early half of the 20th century. The HBO movie decided to modernize the story, making it take place in the 21st century rather than the 20th, which is totally fine. There is still a point the movie is trying to make. Sadly, it doesn't pull it off quite as well as its literary counterpart.

The reason for this is because the film leaves out the most important part of the book, when Bigger (Ashton Sanders) is put on trial. It is in this scene where the entire point of the novel is discussed, and where the most impactful statements are made. The movie omitting this crucial moment really makes it lose some of the resonance it attempts to have. Apart from that, the movie also opted to keep a certain character alive, (who, obviously, died in the book) which softens the emotional impact the story has.

'The Hobbit' Trilogy (2012-2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

In a broad sense, The Hobbit movies do cover all of the events that occur in J. R. R. Tolkien's novel. There are thirteen dwarves and a wizard who enlist the help of a hobbit to go and take back their home from the dragon that took it from them. That much is still the same. However, many Tolkien fans were awed at the fact that director Peter Jackson managed to turn a 350-page book into a trilogy of three-hour-long movies.

This is because a lot was added to extrapolate upon Tolkien's extended lore. Aside from the journey itself, there is also a lot of backstory added in the form of additional scenes and characters. For example, the appearance of Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and the addition of Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly). Many fans disliked this choice because it felt padded and unfaithful to Tolkien's original works, however, it may also be the only time any extra tidbits from Middle-Earth's history may make it to the big screen.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Polar Express is a Christmas-themed animated kids' movie based on a picture book by Chris van Allsburg. Since the picture book obviously wasn't very long, it was necessary to add a lot of extra material to make it into a full feature-length film. Many characters were added, such as the ghost (Tom Hanks), Billy (Peter Scolari), the Hero Girl (Nona Gaye), and the Know-it-All (Eddie Deezen).

Extra scenes were also added in order to improve the adventure aspect of it, which includes the frozen lake scene, the skiing scene, and the heroes being separated from the group at the North Pole. Though, like The Hobbit, most of the main points of the story remain relatively the same.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via MGM

The Wizard of Oz may be one of the most adored movies of all time, but it certainly differs greatly from Frank L. Baum's novel. Not only are the scenes different, but the overall message of the two versions varies as well. And of course, the book obviously wasn't a musical.

Most of the changes were due to the technical limitations of the time period, as portraying a thousand mice carrying Dorothy. or constructing a tiny kingdom all made of fine china weren't exactly achievable without the existence of CGI. On top of this, Dorothy was much younger in the book, and has a completely different demeanour about her. Despite the numerous liberties taken by Hollywood, it doesn't change the fact that both versions of the story are each fantastic in their own way, and should be cherished by any who watch or read them.

'Dracula' (1931)

Image via Universal Pictures

This 90-year-old horror film, apparently, is based on Bram Stoker's late 19th-century gothic novel. But those who have read the book wouldn't exactly know it. It is different in almost every possible way. The only similarities the characters bear to their book counterparts is their names. The movie is also surprisingly short, not even cresting the 90-minute mark, which is odd considering the book provides more than enough material to make that happen.

Again, the reason the changes were made is most likely due to the technical limitations. Still, the movie is practically unrecognizable from the book, as much of the plot is also changed.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2010)

Image via 20th Century Fox

There's a reason why the Percy Jackson movies flopped so spectacularly. The primary reason was that it made no effort to appeal to people who had actually read the book. The plotlines are vastly different, especially in the first instalment, The Lightning Thief. For one, several characters from the book are omitted, including Ares, who serves as one of the main villains.

Furthermore, many of the obstacles encountered by the main characters differ greatly, with some being removed, added, or changed entirely. The sequel to the film The Sea of Monsters sadly didn't do much better, and the series never saw a third installment. There is a new series in production, though. Hopefully, it will be done right this time.

'Journey to the Center of the Earth' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Journey to the Center of the Earth is based on a novel by Jules Verne, who wrote many science-fiction novels in the early 20th Century. The movie is a little strange in the way it plays out, however. The filmmakers attempted to retell the story in the modern day, which isn't much of a problem. The problem is the fact that none of the characters are the same. Even the story itself isn't the same.

Stranger still, the book by Jules Verne exists in the movie, and spawns an in-universe subculture of people who call themselves "Vernians," or rather, people who believe Verne's writings were factual. This is pretty much the only connection to the original book that the film maintains. Or at least, that and its title. The story of the film is a group of people who go in search of a missing man who went in search of the centre of the earth as described by Verne. It's... interesting, to say the least.

'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

Over ten years before HBO's His Dark Materials was released, Hollywood attempted to produce a movie series. They keyword here being "attempted." Discussing the differences between the book and the 2007 film The Golden Compass would be enough to fill a book of its own, which is likely why it was received so poorly by fans of the series.

Entire chapters from the book were completely glossed over, and moved to a potential sequel that never even entered pre-production. This film, just like Eragon and Percy Jackson, is a perfect example of filmmakers simplifying stories in favour of visual effects rather than the actual narrative, or faithfulness to the original.

