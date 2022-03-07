There have been countless movie classics adapted from beloved books. Titles such as Fight Club, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Life of Pi and A Clockwork Orange have all been brought to life directly from the pages of novels.

Whether you go into the theater or log onto a streaming platform knowing every detail of the story, or you weren't even aware the film was based on a book, you’re bound to get a story that has already proven itself to be worthy of hitting the big screen.

Here are some of the top book-to-screen adaptations to look forward to in 2022:

Bullet Train (Kotaro Isaka)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The original novel by Kotaro Isaka was first published in Japan under the title “Maria Beetle.” The synopsis for Bullet Train points to a heart-pumping thrill-ride about five assassins, all aiming to take out the same target while traveling by rail car.

Fans of the novel (as well as fans of beautiful people) will get to enjoy the likes of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock as they play the main characters in this upcoming summer movie. Director David Leitch, who gave us such films as Deadpool 2 and John Wick, clearly knows how to portray excitement in motion, so we are in good hands with this one. Bullet Train is set to hit theaters July 15.

Where The Crawdads Sing (Delia Owens)

Reese Witherspoon really knows a quality novel when she sees it. She added Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens to her “Hello Sunshine” book club in 2018. Fast-forward to present day and the book has now spent over 125 weeks on the bestseller list. How’s that for a vote of confidence?

The story takes place in two different timelines, the 1950s and 1969. Set in the wilds of coastal North Carolina, the first timeline follows a young girl named Kya (Jojo Regina), who has to take care of herself starting at a young age after her mother and siblings abandon her, leaving her to live alone with her alcoholic father, who's only sometimes present.

The second timeline finds an adult Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) now intertwined with a murder case involving a local playboy, Chase (Harris Dickinson). What goes from a heartbreaking tale of childhood struggles to a who-done-it murder case, the book's clever tale gave producers enough ammunition to pull the trigger on making this feature film.

Due to hit in theaters July 22, the film’s director Olivia Newman (mostly known for episodic TV directing), dips her toes into feature film pond.

Salem’s Lot (Stephen King)

Besides a few TV series and miniseries here and there, we haven’t seen a popular Stephen King novel adaptation to film for a few years, but that’s coming to an end as Salem's Lot is set to hit theaters September 9.

The classic 1975 King novel by the same name follows Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), who has returned to his hometown to find out that the people he grew up with are now being terrorized by (or themselves becoming) vampires. Talk about something to chat about at your high school reunion! Now, Ben must team up with some of his old friends in order to combat this post-mortem threat.

The film is directed by Garry Dauberman who has also adopted previous King novels, including It and It: Chapter 2. In fact, when you look at this director’s credit list, it's easy to see that this type of movie is right in his wheelhouse.

RELATED: A Guide to March Movie Madness From 'The Batman' to 'The Lost City'

Deep Water (Patricia Highsmith)

Sometimes people go to unimaginable lengths to make their marriage work. And in the 1957 novel Deep Water, written by Patricia Highsmith, those lengths go even further than usual.

The film brings this classic story to life, which revolves around a married couple, Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas). They're on the brink of divorce, but Vic is desperate to hang onto his wife that he presents the unorthodox solution of allowing Melinda to have affairs with other men. Shockingly (forgive the sarcasm), the plan doesn’t work out as expected, and before you know it, the marriage is intertwined with murder and deception.

Streaming on Hulu March 18, Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lynn, who has brought us steamy thrillers such as 9 1/2 Weeks, Fatal Attraction and Unfaithful.

I think we see a pattern here.

The School For Good And Evil (Soman Chainani)

You hear that sound? It’s the sound of another fantasy novel series being adapted to the big screen!

This one, The School For Good And Evil, comes from the first installment of the fairytale/fantasy book series, written by Soman Chainani. Due to the success of the 2013 novel's release, we can now look forward to this enchanting tale to arrive to stream sometime in the second half of 2022 on Netflix.

The story follows friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are complete opposites. Sophie, elegant and graceful since birth, expects to be whisked away (kidnaped, actually) to the school of “good” to push her toward the path of elegance. Agatha, thought to be a witch by just about everyone around her, makes sure she’s whisked away to the school, as well, in order not to lose her friend. However, fortunes are flipped as, much to their dismay, Sophie heads towards the teachings of evil, while Agatha will train in the world of good.

The direction this story is heading feels sort of Wicked, doesn’t it?

Paul Feig takes on the director role, and with credits such as Freaks and Geeks, Arrested Development and The Office, so we’re sure this adaptation will have a solid “smile” factor to it. The all-star cast also includes Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Ben Kingsley.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Jessica Knoll)

As one of the most recent novels on this list, Luckiest Girl Alive, written by Jessica Knoll (her first published novel), hit the New York Times bestsellers list in 2015. The film adaptation is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, and Reese Witherspoon's production company had bought the rights before the novel was even published.

The story follows Ani (Mila Kunis), who is trying to establish herself as a successful young woman. However, the truth of her past begins to unfold as we are suddenly privy to several horrific events, including a school shooting and rape; tragedies that clearly rendered emotional damage. The story is billed as having twists and turns, so it's sure to be a nail-biting thriller.

With Mike Barker directing, having shown us his shockingly dramatic visions with Fargo and The Handmaid's Tale, we are bound to be glued to this story.

Blonde (Joyce Carol Oates)

There have been plenty of books, TV series, and films produced about Marilyn Monroe over the years. Almost all of them claim to be factual and give us unique opportunities to peek into the life of one of the most famous actresses in history. However, the author of the 2000 best-selling novel Blonde, Joyce Carol Oates, is quick to let her readers know that this story is a work of fiction and should not be looked at as a biography.

Despite this, fans of the novel continue to argue that some of these events are true, including conspiracy theories that President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert Kennedy were involved in her death. But, the book and film adaptation of Blonde do not use any of the real names associated with these countless conspiracy theories.

Real names or not, fact or fiction, fans of Marilyn can still enjoy the story as Norma Jean (Ana de Armas) makes her way to the top of Hollywood’s elite.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik who gave us fascinating films such as Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and will be released in theaters sometime in 2022.

10 Classic Movie Adaptations That Are Way Better Than Their Books If you loved the books, check out their movies.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Jason Shomer (16 Articles Published) My name is Jason Shomer. I write for Collider. I am also a tv/film writer and have sold multiple screenplays. I have also written for geekgirlauthority.com and gadgetreview.com. More From Jason Shomer