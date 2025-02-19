Despite its good odds, Bookie's bet won't yield any more payouts as Max has cancelled the Chuck Lorre-created comedy after two seasons, per Variety. The series, which reunited Lorre with his Two and a Half Men star, Charlie Sheen, aired its Season 2 finale about a month ago. The entire series was well received by both critics and audiences, scoring a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, as we've seen many times before, great ratings alone are not enough to make a show cancel-proof, and unfortunately, Bookie has become the latest addition to the list of good shows gone too soon.

Starring stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as the titular bookie Danny, the show centered around his character as he struggles to keep his business afloat amid the impending legalization of gambling in Los Angeles. Tagging along to help him navigate his troubles are his best friend and former NFL star, Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), his sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and partly repentant drug dealer, Hector (Jorge Garcia). The series was beloved for its ensemble lineup of guest stars, most of whom appeared as part of Danny's unstable clientele, with their interactions leading to some of the best scenes in the series. These included Sheen in an exaggerated fictionalized version of his real self, as well as Zach Braff, Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, Eugene Byrd​​​​​​​, and Angus T. Jones. In a statement addressing the cancellation, Max appreciated the show's quality, saying:

“For two seasons creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay and their hilarious cast, led by Sebastian Maniscalco, made us laugh while pulling back the curtain on the world of sports betting. We won’t be moving forward with a third season, but we are grateful to have worked with such a brilliant team on this laugh out loud comedy.”

Chuck Lorre Had More Stories To Tell With 'Bookie'