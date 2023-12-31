Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Bookie'.

Bookie is one of the most binge-able shows streaming right now. Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay's newest project stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey and consists of eight very crisply paced episodes that mix laugh-out-loud moments with some darker humor. The first season of the show established the two main characters, Danny (Maniscalco) and his former NFL buddy Ray (Dorsey) as they do their damnedest to collect on the debts of losing bettors (including Lorre's pal from Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen as himself) in and around the Los Angeles area. The show follows the hardscrabble life of small-time bookies intermingled with the quirky and eccentric people they seek to collect from. There is also significant time dedicated to the family that surrounds Danny and Ray, which makes the characters more sympathetic and relatable. So before you know it, you have raced through the entire first installment of episodes that range in runtime from 20 to 25 minutes. But what did the finale of Lorre's new show mean? What is going on between Danny and Sandra (Andrea Anders)? And how does it set up a second season?

Danny and Ray Both Have Complicated Relationships in 'Bookie'

Throughout the first season of Bookie, Danny and his longtime girlfriend Sandra have had their fair share of ups and downs. Sandra is having a difficult time with the tumultuous nature of Danny's job as a small-time bookie. Sometimes he doesn't come home. Other times he shows up having been beaten up. Either way, it is not exactly a typical relationship, and takes a lot of work to keep it all together. And did we mention that Danny is having a fling with a 24-year-old aspiring actress on the side? So, there's that as well. Meanwhile, Ray was once living in a mansion with all the money he was making in the NFL. Now, he's broke and living with his demanding grandma (Arnetia Walker) in a less-than-desirable part of town next to an oil rig. He also has children with three women to whom he has to pay alimony (usually in the form of a stack of cash). On top of these three prior relationships, he is currently in a sexual relationship with Danny's sister, Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), who also manages the small LA office that he and Danny work out of. A lot is going on, and not all of it is on the up and up.

Sandra Finally Walks Away From Danny in 'Bookie'

In the first scene of Bookie's season finale, Danny and Sandra wake up one morning together, and Sandra declares that she can't handle the ups and downs of their romance anymore and wants out. No amount of cash or smooth, sweet-talking is going to be enough to keep her this time. She decides that she wants a simpler life and moves north to Modesto, California. While Danny's life is falling apart, Ray is preparing for his grandma's wedding to a new man named John Franklin (Brent Jennings). Danny shows up for the low-key backyard wedding a mess with his normally perfectly manicured hairdo unkempt. He is miserable without Sandra. He has dumped the meaningless relationship with the actress and is lamenting his situation while Grandma and John are exchanging their vows.

'Bookie' Maintains Its Comedic Tone Until the Very End

Suddenly, John falls flat on his back and appears to go into cardiac arrest. Ray leaps up and runs to John to perform CPR. Danny, on the other hand, is completely oblivious to the groom's fate and is fixated on a picture that Sandra has posted of herself on a dating app. While the rest of the attendees stir in the wake of John's near-death experience, Danny views the collapse as some sort of sign that he needs to run after Sandra and win her back. As he yells his intentions to Ray, he runs backward and falls into the pool. It is a fitting ending to a show that mixes a healthy dose of humor and hijinks with dark situations and unceremonious deaths.

