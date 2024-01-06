The Big Picture Chuck Lorre's new sitcom, Bookie, has been greenlit for a second season after a successful first season finale, with high ratings and positive reviews.

Chuck Lorre has delivered hit sitcoms like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory — and it’s safe to say that the director now has his hands on another comedic win with Bookie, co-created by Nick Bakay. The show, which premiered on Max on November 30, 2023, had its freshman season finale on December 21. Less than a month later, it has been greenlit for Season 2. The series is set in Los Angeles, California, and follows the story of a veteran bookie named Danny as he struggles with the legalization of sports gambling and unstable clients.

Unlike Lorre’s aforementioned previous hit shows and more like Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola, which had lengthy episode orders per season, Bookie Season 1, much like Lorre's The Kominsky Method, only runs for eight episodes. The show was well received upon arrival — with 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.4 rating over at IMDB, from over 2000 reviewers. The show even marked a return for Charlie Sheen in a Lorre project, as an indicator of the post-Two and a Half Men make-up between the two.

The series stars Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny the titular aging bookie, Omar Dorsey as his best friend Ray who is a former NFL Player, Vanessa Ferlito as Danny's side-hustling sister Lorraine, and Jorge Garcia as a reformed drug dealer Hector. Other cast members include Maxim Swinton as Anthony, Andrea Anders as Sandra, and Sheen as himself.

‘Bookie’s Creative Team Is Excited For Season 2

The renewal of Bookie for a second season has sparked excitement among its creative team and stakeholders. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration. She emphasized, "The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand, and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew."

Equally thrilled are the executive producers, Lorre and Bakay — "We couldn’t be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on season two of BOOKIE," they shared, reflecting their eagerness to dive into the new season with fresh ideas. Details about the plot of Bookie Season 2 have yet not been unveiled. However, it will likely explore more of Danny’s challenges around the bookie business and the aftermath of Sandra leaving.

The release date for Bookie Season 2 has not yet been announced and there is no update on filming resumption either. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Bookie Follows a veteran bookie struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. Release Date November 30, 2023 Creator Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay Cast Andrea Anders , Vanessa Ferlito , Sebastian Maniscalco , Jorge Garcia Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 1

