If you thought Danny's gambling-obsessed clients were as crazy as they get in Bookie Season 1, the trailer for Season 2 shows he will have to deal with even more rogue elements. For the uninitiated, Bookie is a comedy series from co-creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey as best friends Danny and Ray, the former being a bookie whose career is being threatened by the impending legalization of gambling in Los Angeles. Season 1 featured a standout guest appearance from longtime Lorre collaborator Charlie Sheen, who returns to again play himself in Season 2.

The core cast from Season 1 returns, including Rob Corddry who's been promoted to a series regular. Per Max, the official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"This darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top."

'Bookie' Season 2's Guest Cast List Is Stacked

The trailer sees Danny and company engaged in hilarious confrontations with an eclectic bunch of gamblers brought to life by some of Hollywood's funniest comics. The trailer suggests Sheen will again feature sparingly, as in Season 1. This time around, it appears the bookmakers will be having a harder time retrieving their debts as one scenario sees them driving into a den of heavily armed men which they have to go through to meet with a certain El Condor. One instance leads to Danny in a fistfight with someone he calls "Captain Hook," an aged man who literally has a hook for a hand. Several punches are thrown, with one case ending in a bloody nose for Ray at the very hands of his baby mama, but Danny does well to lighten his mood with a bad joke.

Season 2's guest stars include Zach Braff, who's seen in the trailer in the middle of making an ad before he's interrupted by Danny and Ray, who arrive to demand he clears his $42k debt. Eagle-eyed Ghosts fans can will spot Asher Grodman handing over an envelope of cash, and the trailer also offers a glimpse at Ray Romano's character as well as Brad Garrett, who plays a fictionalized version of himself and claims to have some solution to the bookmaker's troubles. The bookies bet on him despite their misgivings, but that's likely a decision they will regret.

Bookie Season 2 will premiere on Max on Thursday, December 12, 2024. New episodes will then debut weekly on the streamer through Thursday, January 30, 2025. Check out the trailer above.

