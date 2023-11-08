Max has unveiled the new trailer for its new comedy series Bookie. The series marks Charlie Sheen's return to TV after a lengthy absence. Formerly titled How to Be a Bookie, Bookie reunites Sheen with sitcom impresario Chuck Lorre, with whom he had an extremely public falling-out with when he departed Lorre's Two and a Half Men in 2011. The trailer features Sheen as a client of Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco, About My Father), a struggling Los Angeles bookie. Seemingly one of Danny's worst, or at least, most delinquent, clients — Danny advises him that he should stop betting on sports — Sheen's character attempts to pay the bookie off with sports memorabilia, including Babe Ruth's autopsy report.

Over the strains of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Gimme the Loot", we see Danny's other clients threaten him with abuse, violence, and worse as he attempts to make a dishonest living in a changing world; he also has to inflict a little violence of his own but has to figure out exactly how to dispose of a gun once he's finished with it. The series will premiere on Max on November 30, 2023, with two episodes; the series will then drop two episodes every Thursday until its season finale on December 21, for a total of eight episodes.

What is 'Bookie' About and Who Else Is in the Cast?

Bookie follows Danny's struggles with unstable clients, shaky finances, and California's impending legalization of sports betting, which threatens to completely upend his business, although he does claim to have an edge in having a "personal relationship" with his clients. He gets by with some help from his best friend, ex-NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey, Halloween Ends), his sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito, NCIS: New Orleans), and semi-reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia, Lost). The show will also star Andrea Anders (Ted Lasso) and Maxim Swinton (Fleishman is in Trouble); Sheen's character will recur in the series.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Bookie was created, written, and produced by Lorre and Nick Bakay (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Mom); it was executive produced by Maniscalco, Judi Marmel, and Andy Tennant. Tennant also directed several episodes of the series.

Bookie will premiere on Max on November 30, 2023, with two episodes. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Bookie below.