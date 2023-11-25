Legendary series creator Chuck Lorre, hysterical stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, and even the talented and controversial icon Charlie Sheen are returning to television with the new Max series, Bookie. Originally titled How to Be a Bookie, the series centers on two sports-betting enforcers navigating the Los Angeles culture of sports-related gambling just before it becomes legalized in California.

Chuck Lorre alone being involved is more than enough reason to anticipate Bookie. The acclaimed comedic writer and seasoned television creator is responsible for some of the most popular shows of the last few decades. This includes his flagship romantic comedy Dharma & Greg, the boundary-pushing sitcom Two and a Half Men, and the long-running geek satire The Big Bang Theory. Couple that with talented performers like Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, and Charlie Sheen, and Bookie has the makings of another big hit for Chuck Lorre's resume.

To learn more about the comedic crime series, and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Bookie.

Bookie Release Date November 30, 2023 Cast Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jorge Garcia Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 1 Creator Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay

When Is 'Bookie' Coming Out?

A glimpse into "the world's second-oldest profession" will be revealed when the first two episodes of Bookie premiere on November 30 exclusively on Max. Two new episodes will drop every Thursday leading up to the season finale on December 21.

Where Can You Watch 'Bookie'?

Bookie will be making its exclusive streaming home on Max, which makes sense given how co-creator Chuck Lorre has always enjoyed a close working relationship with Warner Bros. Television. It's the television production company responsible for distributing shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory.

Does 'Bookie' Have a Trailer?

Max released the first trailer for Bookie on November 8, 2023, and quickly introduced audiences to "the world's second-oldest profession." It also introduces audiences to the two primary characters that Bookie will follow, those being the small-time bookies Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) and Ray (Omar J. Dorsey). They're trying to make a living collecting sports bets in the sunny town of Los Angeles, consistently dealing with difficult clients like Charlie Sheen's clueless gambler, who claims to own Babe Ruth's autopsy report. This absurd lifestyle is about to be upended for Danny and Ray, as sports betting is well on its way to becoming legalized in the state of California. That means plenty of red tape for the once-illegal activity that Danny and Ray will either have to circumvent completely or cut through.

Who Stars in 'Bookie'?

Leading the cast of Bookie is veteran stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco. Though he is best known for his comedic roles, like the Best Picture winner Green Book and the loose autobiographical comedy About My Father, Maniscalco has also flirted with the occasional serious performance in The Irishman. His character of Danny in Bookie appears to take advantage of all of Maniscalco's acting skills. Joining Maniscalco as his on-screen partner in crime is Omar J. Dorsey as Ray, best known for his performances in Queen Sugar, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the most recent Halloween trilogy.

Bookie is also a significant entry for Chuck Lorre's resume as it will mark his first time working with Charlie Sheen since Two and a Half Men. The two had an infamous falling out while making the acclaimed sitcom, leading to Sheen leaving the show and being replaced by Ashton Kutcher. The two seem to have finally buried the hatchet after their well-known feud, and now the four-time Emmy-nominated actor is back in the limelight for the new series. Also starring in the show as key characters are Lost star Jorge Garcia as Danny and Ray's associate, Hector, and Ted Lasso star Andrea Anders as Danny's wife, Sandra.

The rest of the cast also includes Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans), Maxim Swinton (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Bob Clendenin (Cougar Town), C.S. Lee (East New York), Tara Holt (Californication), Christopher Bencomo (Elite), Selina Kaye (Ruthless), Beau Minniear (Are We Lost), Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld), Brent Jennings (All American), Stephen Guarino (I'm Dying Up Here), Jack Doolan (The Boys), and Ninja N. Devoe (Luke Cage).

What is 'Bookie' About?

The official plot synopsis of Bookie reads as follows:

From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

Who Is Making 'Bookie'?

Bookie is being directed, co-written, and produced by Chuck Lorre. In addition to his huge hits like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, Lorre has also written for other hit comedies such as Mike & Molly, Mom, and The Kominsky Method. More recently, Lorre has also been responsible for creating the cult-favorite United States of Al and The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon, the latter of which was just confirmed to be entering its seventh and final season.

Joining Lorre as a co-writer and co-creator is Nick Bakay, who has previously worked with Lorre on Two and a Half Men, Mom, and Young Sheldon. Directing duties for the eight-episode series are also being handled by Grace and Frankie director Ken Whittingham as well as The Kominsky Method director Andy Tennant. Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay, and Sebastian Maniscalco will also be executive producing the series, in addition to co-producer Ashley Korman (The Middle) and executive producer Judi Marmel (Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco).

Other names attached to the crew of Bookie are editor Tracey Wadmore-Smith (The Edge of Seventeen), production designer Krista Gall (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and costume designer Trayce Gigi Field (Poker Face).

Other Chuck Lorre Shows Available To STream

Dharma & Greg (1997-2002): One of Chuck Lorre's earliest successes, Dharma & Greg is a unique romantic sitcom starring Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson as the titular characters. At first, the two seem like incompatible polar opposites, with Dharma being a liberal yoga teacher and Greg being a conservative district attorney's assistant. Despite their clear differences, Dharma and Greg get married after just one date and start a unique, hectic, and romantic life together. All five seasons of Dharma & Greg are currently streaming on Prime Video and Hulu.

Two and a Half Men (2003-2015): The winner of nine Primetime Emmy Awards, Two and a Half Men was widely praised for its unique story and boundary-pushing comedy. Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) lived his life as a free-spirited party animal who could never grow attached to a single romantic partner. His free lifestyle is suddenly upended when his brother Alan (Jon Cryer) and nephew Jake (Angus T. Jones) come to live with him, causing all sorts of family craziness. All twelve seasons of Two and a Half Men are currently streaming on Peacock.

The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019): Geek culture is center stage in The Big Bang Theory, where four nerdy friends are constantly navigating life as lifelong fans of comics, video games, and more. Complete with the lovestruck Leonard (Johnny Galecki), the highly logical Sheldon (Jim Parsons), the overconfident Howard (Simon Helberg), and the less-than-confidant Raj (Kunal Nayyar), they learn how to live a (slightly) less geeky life with the help of their neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco). All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are currently streaming on Max.

