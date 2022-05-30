Hello there! The famed Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been a staple in the Star Wars universe since the beginning. Being the first to guide Luke Skywalker (and the world) on his first steps into the larger world of the Force. A mentor, a warrior, a negotiator, a friend, Kenobi has seen and done it all in the galaxy far, far away.

This fan-favorite character has had plenty of daring adventures and devastating heartbreaks over his life, from his exploits in the Clone Wars to the tragic fall of his padawan, Anakin Skywalker. Though through all the tragedy and hardships Obi-Wan never lost his way and continued to serve the Light Side being the perfect example to what it means to be a Jedi.

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Comic (Legends)

Set five years before The Phantom Menace, this mini-comic series follows a young Obi-Wan, who's still a padawan, and his wise master Qui-Gon Jinn, on an adventure to recover a missing ship. Leading the Jedi duo to a lawless land where they'll have to rely on more than just the Force and their lightsabers to survive.

It's always fun to see more of Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon together as the master and apprentice team face off against deadly outlaws and slavers. Set during the Golden Age of the Jedi, before the dark times, this comic is filled with action and thrills, giving a closer look into the beginning days of Obi-Wan.

Master and Apprentice

Master and Apprentice takes a deeper look into the relationship between Obi-Wan and his master Qui-Gon. Set eight years before the two Jedi meet the Chosen One, Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan are sent to a planet to settle a political dispute.

This book does a great job at showing the beginning of Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon's rocky relationship. Qui-Gon is a maverick who thinks for himself and oftentimes goes against the council's teachings. While Obi-Wan is a more by-the-books padawan that doesn't understand his Master and his philosophy. Obi-Wan must come to learn to think outside the box in order to become the skilled Jedi Knight he is destined to be.

Cloak of Deception (Legends)

Set several months before Episode I, Cloak of Deception is an in-depth look into the political unrest in the Republic that causes the Trade Federation to begin its blockade on Naboo. With a bureaucracy filled with greed and corruption, it is up to Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan to navigate the seedy world of politics and protect the Chancellor from an assassination attempt.

Filled with plenty of space politics and scheming conspiracies, Cloak of Deception does a great job of expanding on and giving a better understanding to the highly complicated world of Prequel politics. Providing some interesting background and world-building within Prequel Era Star Wars.

Outbound Flight (Legends)

Timothy Zahn is a master when it comes to writing in the world of a galaxy far, far away and Outbound Flight might be one of his best. Zahn takes readers on another exciting adventure into the far reaches of space as a group of Jedi Knights and Republic families set out to explore the Unknown Regions.

When Obi-Wan and his young apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, are asked to escort the Outbound Flight until it reaches Far Space, they must deal with both external and internal threats. Obi-Wan contends with the leader of the project, a proud Jedi Knight that often tiptoes the line of light and dark, while also dealing with the dangers of an unknown alien race lurking in the Unknown Regions.

Obi-Wan and Anakin Comic

This canon comic miniseries sees the beginning days of Obi-Wan and Anakin's partnership as the Master and Apprentice duo investigate a mysterious distress signal on a far-off planet.

It's a fun, quick read that delves a little deeper into Obi-Wan and Anakin's tense dynamic with each other. Both Jedi are learning as they go. An interesting aspect of the comic are the flashbacks, which give greater detail into how Anakin became so close to Chancellor Palpatine.

The Approaching Storm (Legends)

Set right before Attack of the Clones, this Legends book follows Obi-Wan and Anakin on a mission to stop a Republic planet from seceding and joining the rising Separatists movement. The two Jedi are joined by another master and apprentice duo, Luminara Unduli and Barriss Offee, to help mediate between two of the planet's warring factions.

At this point, Obi-Wan and Anakin have trained together for several years but still have an uneasy relationship. Anakin is still impatient as always and often discards Obi-Wan's advice, but Obi-Wan continues to try and guide his very powerful apprentice. With the inclusion of Barriss, the book offers an interesting look into how other Padawan's react and think about this gifted yet troubled Chosen One.

Brotherhood

One of the newest additions to the new canon, Brotherhood picks up after Episode II as the devastating Clone Wars rages on throughout the galaxy. Now promoted to Jedi Knight and on equal footing with his old master, Anakin forces his way onto a mission to help Obi-Wan investigate an explosion on the Separatists homeworld.

Now equals Obi-Wan and Anakin find themselves in uncertain territory as the ever-determined Anakin continues doing things his way despite Obi-Wan's protests. Obi-Wan tries to guide his young friend down the right path, but with a brutal war raging across the galaxy and Anakin's powers increasingly growing, his young apprentice continues to slip through his grasp. But if they're going to survive this terrible threat and the war to come they must settle their differences and stand together as one. As brothers.

Kenobi (Legends)

Set after the terrible events of Order 66 and the fall of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan is in self-imposed exile on the desert world of Tatooine meant to look over his fallen apprentice's secret son, Luke Skywalker.

This incredible Legends novel follows Obi-Wan during his first days as a hermit on the dreaded sand planet as he tries to watch over Luke from afar as well as learn how to go on without the Jedi Order. Kenobi is torn as he wants to help those in need around him but risks exposing himself to the tyrannical Galactic Empire. Though no longer canon, this book serves as an influence for the upcoming Disney+ series and potentially has some similar plot points as well.

