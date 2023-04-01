Daisy Jones & The Six took the book community by storm when it was first released in March 2019. Hordes of fans fell for the hedonistic tale of the eponymous 70s fictional rock band Daisy Jones & The Six. Following Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), a talented singer on the rise, as she joins The Six – a blues rock band - the book is a recollection of whirlwind journeys of music, relationships, and self-discovery.

Exactly four years after the book's release, it was adapted into a TV miniseries by Amazon. Almost as good as the book, the show traverses through Daisy and Billy Dune's (Sam Claflin) story, as the latter — the lead singer of The Six — falls for Daisy and her talent. While much is to be said about the cast and production, what is unforgettable is the musical world you enter each time you skim the book. If that's your speed, there are so many irresistible books to add to your TBR list that will hit you right in the feels.

10 'Malibu Rising' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Of course, if you loved Daisy Jones & The Six, it only makes sense to discover more books by the author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Evoking a debauched backdrop and children of rockstars, Malibu Rising is the story of Nina Riva and her siblings. It's August 1983, the time for Nina Riva's annual end-of-summer party. By midnight the party will be out of control. By dawn, the Riva mansion will have gone up in flames. But in between those hours, alcohol, music, and secrets that have shaped the Riva family will all take the driving seat.

Poor, rich, broken homes and cycles of co-dependency line up in this incredible read from the Taylor Jenkins Reid Hollywood universe that will take your breath away.

9 'Seven Days in June' by Tia Williams

Eva Mercy is a single mom and bestselling erotica writer, but right now, she feels pressed from all sides. Shane Hall, on the other hand, is a reclusive, enigmatic, award-winning literary author who shows up in New York at a literary event, to everyone's surprise. When Shane and Eva collide, sparks fly, and their dirty laundry from their teen years threatens their careers. Yet, even as these past lovers find their way to each other, Eva doesn't trust a man who broke her heart once not to do it again. But can she ask him one last question before he leaves for good?

Keenly observing Black lives and prevailing conditions around modern motherhood and mother-less-ness, Seven Days In June is a humorous yet warm and profoundly sensual read. While not set in the same universe, its interrogative and mature themes would impress the fans of Daisy Jones & The Six.

8 'Such a Fun Age' by Kiley Reid

Alix Chamberlain is a girl boss who gets what she wants and encourages women around her to achieve their goals. So imagine her surprise when she discovers that her babysitter, Emira Tucker, a twenty-five-year-old black woman, was accused of kidnapping her two-year-old baby because of their racial difference. Aimless and broke, Emira is wary of Alix's help. But when a video of the incident unearths someone from Alix's past, both women find themselves on a crash course threatening to upend everything they know about each other and themselves.

Featuring piercing social commentary, Such a Fun Age discovers the stickiness of transactional relationships, found family, and the complicated reality of becoming an adult.

7 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' by Maria Semple

Bernadette Fox, a fiercely intelligent shut-in, usually has everything under control. So when her daughter Bee suggests a trip to Antarctica as a reward for perfect grades, she throws herself into the preparations. But a school fundraiser gone awry at her hands becomes the last straw as Bernadette vanishes, leaving her family to pick up the pieces. As Bee discovers monsters her mother has hidden in the closet for far too long, can she trail her way back to Bernadette?

Creative and unabashedly humorous, Where'd You Go Bernadette is a mocking satire about a family coming to terms with who they are and a daughter's undying love for her mother.

6 'The Unsinkable Greta James' by Jennifer E. Smith

Greta James is a rockstar on the rise. But her sold-out venues and magazine cover appearances were preceded by a lovely, supporting mother and her suspicious, invalidating father. After spending her life trying to prove him wrong, she has an onstage meltdown — three months after her mother's death — that threatens to destroy everything she's built. She decides to take on the cruise with her father that her parents had planned, only to meet Ben Wilder, a struggling historian. As they confront their demons, they must rely on each other to make sense of life's difficult choices.

An invigorating tale of grief, fame, and family, The Unsinkable Greta James follows a rockstar premise too, this time with a choice that changes everything: to listen to the song within oneself or make peace with those who love them.

5 'High Fidelity' by Nick Hornby

Rob has a problem. He keeps a list of desert-island, all-time, top five most memorable split-ups. But good for him, his latest ex, Laura, isn't on it. Why? Because he's finally free. He can just do what he wants when he wants. He can listen to the music he adores, look up the girls on his list, and act like Laura never mattered. But eventually, Rob will realize he can't move on. And soon, he will ask himself some profound questions: about love, life - and why we choose to share ours with the people we do.

A compelling story about obsession, rejection, and minutia, High Fidelity strikes gold for Rob's iconic character and leaves fans shaken.

4 'Mary Jane' by Jessica Anya Blau

Set in 1970s Baltimore, Mary Jane is the story of the titular character, a fourteen-year-old young woman who is shy, quiet, and bookish. So, of course, her mother is glad when she lands a summer job as a nanny for the daughter of a local doctor. Unfortunately, her mother doesn't know that the house is a mess: literally and figuratively. As the doctor, a psychiatrist prepares to help a famous rock star dry out, sweet and innocent Mary Jane will discover a liberal world of sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll. Mary Jane will arrive at the end of September with a choice: the lifestyle she's always known and the future she's only just realized is possible.

A coming-of-age story representative of America in the '70s, Mary Jane will sweep you off your feet with its mature themes and provoking ideals.

3 'Book Lovers' by Emily Henry

Nora Stephens knows how books end. She sees tropes and plots from miles away, but she isn’t the heroine of the book called her life. The only people who consider Nora a heroine are her clients, for whom she gets the best deals as a cutthroat literary agent. Convinced by her sister that she needs a summer to biome the heroine of her life, Nora accompanies Libby on a trip to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, for August. What — or who — Nora doesn’t see coming is Charlie Lastra, a bookish brooding editor back from the city. Charlie knows he’s not a hero, and Nora knows she’s not a heroine, but in a match-made-in-hell series of coincidence, they just might realize their story was being written all along.

A perfect beach read with a unique setting and meet-cutes no editor worth their salt would allow, Book Lovers takes a deep dive into the budding romance and discovers that love is for everyone, especially those who think they don’t deserve it.

2 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' by Jennette McCurdy

A heartbreaking and groundbreaking memoir by iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy, I'm Glad My Mom Died is the tale of struggles and relationships Jennette faced as a child actor. As she's made clear in interviews, Jennette did not hail from a well-to-do family. Eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — Jennette has seen it all. And it is genuinely surprising how she took control of her life after being riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing for so long.

Employing unflinching detail and dark humor, I'm Glad My Mom Died is an inspiring story of independence, determination, and the joy of shampooing your own hair.

1 'Addicted to You' by Becca Richie and Krista Ritchie

Lily Calloway has an addiction no one in their right mind would suspect. When people spend hours partying, she’s hooking up with strangers because of her sex addiction. The only person who knows her secret is the man she’s been pretending to be in love with for the past three years, one with a secret of his own. Loren Hale is an alcoholic, but after living with Lily for so long, they’ve learned the art of hiding flasks and random men leaving their homes. But as their addictions threaten their lives and those around them, they’ll realize alcohol and sex are just the beginning. Maybe their real vices, after all, are each other.

A piercing tale of addiction and enabling, Addicted to You is much more than just a new adult romance. Its revelations about abuse and a glimpse into the lives of rich people might just change your opinion of what matters after all.

