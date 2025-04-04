If one has yet to hear of the Dune franchise, they've been living under a rock or actively trying to avoid good science fiction stories. With Denis Villeneuve's recent film adaption franchise of the story from 1963– first published in a magazine and later published in novel format in 1965– the Frank Herbert series has exploded in popularity among the general masses who had not heard of the franchise beforehand.

It's one of the founders of science fiction storytelling and is known all over the world as such. But what if someone is looking to expand out of the Dune franchise and find others akin to it? Luckily, because of how impactful this story has been, there are many authors who