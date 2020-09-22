Clive Barker’s ‘Books of Blood’ Trailer Hypes Hulu Horror Movie Starring Britt Robertson

Hulu has released a trailer hyping its upcoming horror movie Books of Blood, which is based on the acclaimed anthology by influential author Clive Barker.

Books of Blood aims to take audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time. These macabre stories are led by Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez and Freda Foh Shen.

Brannon Braga directed the film and served as an executive producer along with Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Adam Simon and Barker himself. Jason Clark and Joe Micucci produced the film, which was co-executive produced by Mark Miller.

Books of Blood hails from Touchstone Television and Fuzzy Door, the company headed by MacFarlane and Huggins, and perhaps that’s why the trailer didn’t do much for me. If you want to appeal to horror fans, bring in Sam Raimi, M. Night Shyamalan, Eli Roth, or one of these up-and-coming genre filmmakers. Seth MacFarlane? I’m a fan, but he’s a comedy guru, not a horror maestro. And while I hate to put creatives into a box, there’s no question that experience makes a difference.

This trailer just looks super “TV” to me, as do most of Hulu’s genre offerings, such as Light as a Feather, Castle Rock and Blumhouse’s Into the Dark. I’m pleased that Hulu is embracing genre content, but if you want to cater to hardcore horror fans like myself, you’re going to have to step up your game a bit. Watch the trailer below and tell me I’m wrong!

