The book-to-screen adaptation pipeline is nothing new to Hollywood or literature. For as long as artists have been making motion pictures, beloved books have constantly been turned into films. Some novels are perfectly cinematic and lend themselves to the big-screen adaptation, while others require a bit more heft from their adapting teams. David Fincher, who has embraced this method of storytelling, has adapted many novels for the big screen, ranging from true crime and nonfiction novels to pulpy airport and beach reads.

Out of David Fincher's twelve feature films, seven are based on pre-existing literary material. Fincher's ability to hone in on the essence of these novels and create entertaining and layered adaptations has made their film adaptations beloved masterpieces, which makes him the perfect director to take on an adaptation of these literary works. These ten novels would be ripe for a Fincher adaptation, thanks to their themes, genres, and approaches to subjects that resonate with the director and his audience.

10 'Fight Club 2' (2015–2016)

In 2015, Chuck Palahniuk began releasing Fight Club 2, a limited comic book series and a sequel to his 1996 novel Fight Club. Fight Club 2 finds The Narrator (now Sebastian) living a mundane and dysfunctional life with Marla until Tyler Durden re-emerges from his subconscious. In embracing the eccentricities that the comic book format provides, Chuck Palahniuk attempts to engage the fans of the original novel (and the film), who see Tyler Durden as the hero.

For most fans of Fight Club, a film sequel 25 years later will be frowned upon. It's understandable, as the 1999 film is a perfectly self-contained story that continues to provoke and interrogate societal trends many years later. However, the idea of Fincher making a sequel that directly addresses the wrong and harmful messages fans of Fight Club have taken from the film is a very intriguing prospect. In a world where the film's messaging is even more prevalent, albeit misunderstood, it may be the perfect time for Fincher to return to that film and underline his point.

9 The Rest of Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium Trilogy' (2005–2007)

Before his sudden death, Stieg Larsson completed three novels in his Millennium Trilogy. All three books were adapted into films in Sweden in 2009, with Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander and Michael Nyqvist as Mikael Blomkvist. However, only the first book in the trilogy, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, was adapted into a Hollywood film by David Fincher with Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig as Salander and Blomkvist, respectively.

Considering the success of Fincher's take on the first novel, the quality of Larsson's subsequent efforts, and Mara and Craig's excellence in their roles, it is a shame that more films in the trilogy were never made. Fans of both Fincher and the novels will be excited to see what Fincher and screenwriter Steven Zaillian can do with the rest of the trilogy on the heels of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's dark groundwork.

8 'The Black Dahlia: A Crime Graphic Novel'

A few things. Yes, James Ellroy is the author of the novel The Black Dahlia. No, this is not the same book but a graphic novel adaptation. Yes, David Fincher wrote a graphic novel, or at least he was given co-writing credit by the graphic novel's author, Alexis Nolent (also known as Matz and the author of future Fincher film, The Killer). Yes, there's already a film based on James Ellroy's original novel, Brian De Palma's The Black Dahlia. Nevertheless, this list proposes an adaptation of the graphic novel and not the original novel.

Interestingly, Fincher was originally attached to the adaptation of The Black Dahlia, and at the time, he wanted to make it a television miniseries. The graphic novel's abridged version and Fincher's intimate understanding of the story now present him with the opportunity to make a fulfilling film adaptation.

7 'The Grownup' (2014)

