Many TV adaptations have taken the light and credit away from the true heroes which are the books that created the TV adaptations. It seems too often now that books are swept under the bed as we wait for the TV adaptation to come out instead.

This should never be the case, and it is almost always that the books have made a far better story than the TV adaptation could ever attempt. This is commonly because TV adaptations cannot portray the true level of depth in emotions, thoughts, and understanding behind the story and characters like in Normal People, The Hobbit, American Psycho, and The Great Gatsby.

The Hunger Games

Image Via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games series is a sci-fi dystopian adventure series following a wealthy capital city and 13 struggling, poor districts that are sent to battle each other to death. There can only be one winner. Katniss Everdeen is their face for the revolution destined to come.

The movies are brilliant, exciting, and captivating, however, the books give this story a lot more detail giving much more explanation and scenic descriptions. It describes the characters' emotions, thoughts, and understanding better than the reactions and dialogue in the movies.

A Song of Ice and Fire Series

A Song of Ice and Fire series is the name of the book series for the TV adaptation of Game of Thrones. It follows nine noble families as they battle with each other to take over the mystical land of Westeros. There comes many complications during this battle including love, hate, and betrayal.

This is a great pick for those who have re-watched Game of Thrones many times, it gives a new outlook on the movies that you will have never experienced before. There are five books to dive yourself into giving a slow-paced, mythical read.

Harry Potter Series

The Harry Potter series is a fantasy adventure series following a young orphaned boy who has been enrolled into the incredible school of wizardry, Hogwarts. As Harry begins his enrollment, he begins to learn more about himself, his family, and the evil beings wanting him gone.

The books are raved upon by Harry Potter fans and are a must-read if you love Harry Potter and have never read them. It gives beautiful scenic descriptions and an increased understanding behind the characters' actions and thoughts.

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is a captivating story from 1922 about a rich, mysterious man who is completely in love with an unavailable woman. This story comes with its fair share of drama, heartbreak, twists, and exciting scenes. The movie is very fast-paced in contrast to the books.

The main reason this film is so well known is that the majority of students had to read the book in school. The movie doesn't come close to the book as the genuine emotion felt from the book is unattainable from watching the movie. Also, there is no time to fully take in and enjoy scenes from the movie as a scene barely lasts over 5 minutes in the movie. The book gives you time to breathe and take in emotional moments.

The Hobbit

The Hobbit is a fantasy adventure series following a young hobbit living a simple life until the wizard Gandalf convinces him to leave his life behind and follow on an adventure with a group of dwarves to take back the kingdom of Erebor.

The film adaptations were downplayed from the books, unlike the Lord of the Rings film adaptations. They focused too much on CGI and not enough on the practical effects. The series should have been two parts instead of three making it a much slower watch and a necessity for patience while watching. The books give a much more exciting, faster-paced take in contrast to the movies.

Sharp Objects

Image via HBO

Sharp Objects follows a reporter, Camille, as she covers the story of the murder of two pre-teens. Camille has just been released from a psych ward and so has many of her own demons to face while covering this grisly event.

The book gives so much more detail into how Camille is managing her demons and the true mental health problems she is going through. It explains her thoughts and emotions in much greater detail than the TV series. It is a must-read if you loved this TV show adaptation.

Looking for Alaska

Image via Hulu

Looking for Alaska is a teen drama that highlights grief, meaning, and hope in life while showing coming-of-age relationships. It follows Miles Halter as he enrolls in a boarding school with the intention of finding the "Great Perhaps".

The book shows a much more in-depth description of the grief, loss, and confusion the characters feel. While the mini-series is very good, it's nowhere near the standard of the book. There were 13 years between the book and the series and so the waited years of hype may have overshadowed the true brilliance of the TV adaptation.

The Twilight Series

The Twilight Series follows Bella as she moves into her dad's house in Forks. Here, she falls in love with a vegetarian vampire and becomes good friends with a werewolf. This fantasy romance movie depicts obsessive love, desire, and grief while many hurdles come their way.

The movie adaptations were nowhere near the level of the books. This was because the two main actors, Kristen Stewart and Robert Patterson, were seen as very stiff, cringey, and awkward on screen, it took away from the desired impact the books had.

American Psycho

American Psycho follows a wealthy investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, who tried hiding his alter, psychopathic ego from his co-workers. We see an interesting glimpse into the life and mindset of a psychopathic killer.

The movie was not able to fully highlight the meaning behind the book as it should have metaphorically exhibited the hell and cannibalism of today's society. It portrays Wall Street as a terrible place where stockbrokers simply just consume. This movie is still a brilliant take, but it does not dive deep enough into the hidden meaning as the book does.

Normal People

Normal People follows the romantic story of Connell and Marianne who are complete opposites yet seem to keep being drawn toward each other in a small Irish town. It shows their lives as they date other people, yet still, end up back together.

The TV adaptation makes the characters look a lot more shallow, as moping characters that give them no special characteristics. The book changes the perspective of these characters entirely as they have more depth into their lives and personalities and gives them a certain spark.

