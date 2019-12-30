‘Booksmart’ Gets ‘FYC’ Screening at ArcLight, Tickets Now Available

0

Following a rousing screening of Just Mercy, Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood is kicking off the new year with a bang, as Olivia Wilde’s teen comedy Booksmart will make its case for awards glory on Jan. 6.

Perri Nemiroff will lead a Q&A with director Olivia Wilde and her two sensational stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever — yes, the Kaitlyn Dever, who has been added to the event since our initial announcement prior to the holidays.

Booksmart opened in May and is still hanging around the awards conversation, particularly with regard to its hilarious and heartfelt original screenplay from Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman.

And don’t forget that Bong Joon-ho‘s South Korean sensation Parasite, which is the frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best International Feature, will screen on Jan. 16 with director Bong in attendance. To buy tickets for Parasite, click here.

The FYC Screening Series has taken off this year thanks to Knives Out, Joker and Rocketman, and there are more surprises on the way, so become an ArcLight member and get notified as soon as tickets go on sale. If you don’t live anywhere close to ArcLight Hollywood, fear not, as highlights from each post-screening Q&A will be featured in a future episode of For Your Consideration.

Stay tuned to Collider for announcements about future films participating in the FYC Screening Series. And to watch the most recent FYC episode in which the gang examines the Best Cinematography race before revisiting their initial Best Picture predictions, click here. Spoiler Alert: The Oscar derby has changed a lot since the fall festivals!

You can also click here to read Matt Goldberg‘s A- review of Booksmart, which he says is “anchored by Wilde’s sharp direction and a terrific supporting cast.”