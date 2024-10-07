Elijah Wood's stint in a magical world may have ended after The Lord of the Rings, but that doesn't mean he's done with magic. Or New Zealand. In the actor's next movie, Bookworm, he plays an illusionist who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. In a Collider exclusive sneak peek, we discover that his attempt to win his daughter over will be a little... frustrating. The movie is set to premiere simultaneously in theaters and On Demand on October 18.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Strawn Wise (Wood) believes he's able to break the ice with a little magic trick. That's when he decides he'll entertain 11-year-old Mildred (Nell Fisher) with the oldest trick in the illusionist's book: telling someone to pick a card and miraculously pulling their card from the deck. The problem with the trick is Strawn doesn't seem to be able to select the correct card, but a twist comes after several fumbled attempts. To tease us, Vertical decided to end the clip on a cliffhanger, and we'll only discover if the magic trick worked if we check out the movie next week.

In Bookworm, Strawn is reunited with his daughter because her mom suffers an accident and becomes hospitalized. So, the washed-up Las Vegas illusionist has to go all the way to New Zealand to care for the kid. Aside from fumbling magic tricks with Mildred, Strawn also decides to go camping with the girl to hunt for the mythological Canterbury Panther. We can only imagine how the mismatched pair will navigate the wilderness, but we're excited to see it play out.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Bookworm'?

Bookworm is directed by Ant Timpson, who previously worked with Wood in the comedy/thriller Come to Daddy – the movie was Timpson's feature film directing debut and made waves in several film festivals across the world. The screenplay is written by Toby Harvard (The Greasy Strangler). Harvard also penned Come to Daddy, and the duo worked on segments of the horror anthology ABCs of Death.

In an interview with RogerEbert.com, Timpson explained from what conversations Bookworm originated and revealed it has roots in his own personal experience with his family:

"So this came about from [screenwriter] Toby [Harvard] and I discussing the number one fear we had as fathers and parents: seeing total terror in our kids in a crisis situation, looking to us to step up, and seeing our fear reflected at them. It was based on a crazy family adventure I had a while back, which started as a nice Sunday afternoon walk with the kids and ended in complete disaster. There was an emergency call out and everything else. That hammered home the main theme for me, and I’ve always got to have this personal connection to the material. And Toby wrote a wonderful script with all these elements we’ve talked about for so long."

Bookworm premieres in theaters and On Demand on October 18. You can check out our sneak peek above and grab tickets below.

